IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Will rain play spoilsport? Here’s Christchurch’s weather forecast

India will face New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Check the latest weather forecast to find out if rain could interrupt the match

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File photo of the Indian cricket team. (Photo: X)

India will take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24. The visitors will look to extend their lead after winning the opening match by four wickets in a high-scoring contest.

India chased down New Zealand’s target of 226, finishing at 226/4 in 19.4 overs. Sanju Samson scored 67 off 33 balls, while Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on 42 off just 15 deliveries to help India take a 1-0 lead.

New Zealand will be keen to level the series after failing to defend a big total in the first match. Glenn Phillips led their batting effort with an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, while Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 deliveries. However, their bowlers struggled to contain India’s aggressive batting in the chase.

With both teams having plenty of firepower in their batting line-ups, another high-scoring match could be on the cards. The weather conditions in Christchurch are unlikely to cause major concerns for the teams.

Christchurch Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Christchurch on Saturday is favourable for cricket with clear skies and sunny conditions expected during the day. Rain is not expected to interrupt the second T20I and the match is likely to go ahead without weather-related delays.

According to forecasts, the daytime temperature could reach around 24 degree Celsius although some forecasts have predicted higher temperatures. Conditions are expected to become cooler in the evening as the match progresses.

Temperatures are expected to be around 15 to 20 degrees during the match. The mercury is likely to fall further towards the end of the evening. Players will need to adjust to the cooler conditions under the lights at Hagley Oval.

The chance of rain is very low as forecasts indicated little to no possibility of showers during the scheduled playing hours. This should allow both teams to complete their 20 overs without interruption.

The main factor to watch will be dew. As temperatures fall in the evening, moisture could settle on the outfield and make it harder for bowlers to grip the ball particularly during the second innings. This could give the team batting second an advantage and influence the toss decision.

Both captains may prefer to bowl first if they believe dew will make defending a total difficult later in the match.

When and where to watch?

The second T20I is scheduled to begin from 12:30 PM (IST) onwards at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network across television screens.