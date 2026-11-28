IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Akash Deep’s fifer goes in vain as India collapse to 116/6 on Day 2 vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2: Akash Deep took a brilliant 5-wicket haul to bowl out New Zealand for 356, but India's batting collapsed badly in reply. India ended Day 2 at 116/6, still trailing by 240 runs at Hagley Oval.

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India collapsed to 116/6 at stumps on Day 2. (Photo: BCCI)

IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 2: It was a day of two halves for India in Christchurch. In the morning, Akash Deep bowled his heart out and took a five-wicket haul. In the end, India’s batting fell apart badly. New Zealand first scored 356 runs in their first innings. In reply, India lost 6 wickets for just 116 runs by stumps on Day 2. India are now trailing by 240 runs and are in big trouble in this must-win Test. The hosts are now fully in control of the match.

New Zealand started Day 2 at 246/5. Tom Blundell was batting on 53 and he went on to score a brilliant 89 runs. He missed his century by just 11 runs. Tom Latham had already scored 59 runs on Day 1. New Zealand’s lower order also added very important runs. Nathan Smith scored 26, Kyle Jamieson scored 19 and Matt Henry scored 19 runs. Because of them, New Zealand crossed the 350-run mark.

Akash Deep – The Lone Warrior For India

Akash Deep was the only bright spot for India with the ball. He finished with superb figures of 5/99 in 31.3 overs. This was his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He is now only the 5th Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings in New Zealand. He joined the list of Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Javagal Srinath and Madan Lal.

His fifer was not easy at all. Three catches were dropped off his bowling. Devdutt Padikkal dropped two catches and debutant Gurnoor Brar dropped one easy catch. But Akash Deep did not give up. He kept bowling with full energy. He got Nathan Smith caught and bowled, then removed Jamieson and finally got Henry caught behind by Rishabh Pant to complete his fifer.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other side, went wicketless. He bowled 26 overs and gave only 49 runs but did not get a single wicket. Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar took 2 wickets each.

India’s Batting Collapse – Top Order Fails Again

India’s reply started in the worst possible way. Matt Henry removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck on just the 6th ball of the innings. After that, Kyle Jamieson took control. He removed Devdutt Padikkal for 21 and captain Shubman Gill for 17. India were 59/3 at tea.

After tea, the situation became even worse. KL Rahul, who scored 25, and Rishabh Pant, who scored 23, also got out. Jacob Duffy took 2 wickets and Jamieson also took 2 wickets. India’s top order once again failed on a green pitch where the ball was moving a lot.

Dhruv Jurel- Washington Sundar’s Slow Fight Ends In Pain

When India were 5 wickets down, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar tried to save the innings, but instead they scripted India’s slowest-ever partnership in Test cricket (min. 90 balls). The two shared just 12 runs together for the 6th wicket on Day 2, taking India’s total from 104-5 to just 116-6. To score those 12 runs, they took 91 balls at a partnership run rate of just 0.79. Sundar scored just 10 runs in 60 balls without a single four, while Jurel is still unbeaten on 7 runs in 45 balls. In the last over of the day, Nathan Smith finally broke this tortured stand when Sundar edged a short ball to captain Tom Latham in the slips.

With this slow stand, Jurel and Sundar surpassed a 26-year-old unwanted record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who had shared 17 runs at a run rate of 1.13 for the 4th wicket against Australia back in 1999. Jurel-Sundar went one step slower than even Tendulkar-Dravid, and their 12-run stand in 91 balls summed up India’s bad day with the bat as India ended Day 2 at 116/6.

New Zealand dominated Day 2, leaving India reeling at 116/6 and still 240 runs behind. Can the lower order pull off a fightback on Day 3?⚡ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2026

What Next On Day 3?

Day 3 will be crucial for India as they look to stay in the contest. Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep will have to show some resistance when play resumes on Sunday. India need another 41 runs to avoid the follow-on, but New Zealand will look to strike early and put further pressure on the visitors. Losing quick wickets in the morning could make their task even tougher.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 356 all out in 116.3 overs (Tom Blundell 89, Tom Latham 59; Akash Deep 5/99) lead India 116/6 in 46 overs (KL Rahul 25, Rishabh Pant 23; Kyle Jamieson 2/33, Jacob Duffy 2/21) by 240 runs.