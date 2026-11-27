IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar not happy with team selection, questions Ravindra Jadeja’s exclusion

Sunil Gavaskar questions India's decision to drop Ravindra Jadeja for the second Test against New Zealand, highlighting his impressive WTC bowling record.

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Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja have once again been dropped from Team India's Playing XI (Image: X)

IND vs NZ 2026: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is not fully happy with India’s team selection for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Everyone is talking about Mohammed Siraj not playing, but Gavaskar says Ravindra Jadeja’s absence is also a big talking point. He feels India might miss Jadeja badly if the match goes to the fourth and fifth day. Jadeja has been one of India’s best bowlers in the current World Test Championship cycle, and his experience could have been very useful.

The pitch at Hagley Oval looks good for fast bowlers at the start, but as the game goes on, it will become slow and start helping spinners. That is where Gavaskar thinks India could have used Jadeja’s smart bowling.

Read more: Star New Zealand cricketer explains why India sent Kuldeep Yadav home ahead of 2nd Test vs NZ

Gavaskar Questions Jadeja’s Exclusion

Speaking on Sony Sports Network after the toss, Gavaskar reminded everyone how important Jadeja has been for India in the WTC cycle. He said Jadeja is India’s third-highest wicket-taker in this cycle and his spin would have helped India on the last two days of the Test.

“Well, we are only talking about Siraj, but what about Jadeja? He is India’s third-highest wicket-taker in this WTC cycle. I do believe his spin would’ve been pretty useful on the fourth and fifth days. He is someone who is known to grip and turn the ball on placid pitches. So, tough luck for him as well as Mohammed Siraj,” said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar feels Jadeja is a special bowler. Even if the pitch is flat and has nothing for spinners, Jadeja can still get some turn and bounce because of his speed and accuracy. In Christchurch, the pitch may not help spinners on Day 1 and Day 2, but on Day 4 and Day 5, the ball will start to turn. That is when Jadeja’s experience would have mattered a lot.

Gavaskar Still Backs Team India

Even though Gavaskar does not agree with leaving Jadeja out, he made it clear that he still supports the team. He said once the team is selected, everyone should back the players and pray for their success. There is no point in crying over the playing XI after the toss is done.

He also spoke about Siraj. Siraj is India’s top wicket-taker in this WTC cycle, so his absence is also surprising. But Gavaskar wants to wait and see how the new bowling attack performs in Christchurch.

“Siraj is the top wicket-taker in this cycle, but let’s wait and see. I have always seen it this way: whatever reservations you might have regarding the final XI, 14, or 16, once the team is selected, it is your team and mine. It is the Indian team, after all. So, I am backing this team, and I am praying that this team does well,” he added.

One final Toss in the series and Captain @ShubmanGill calls it right! We’re bowling first. A look at our Playing XI for the 2nd Test Live – https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #NzvIND https://t.co/mILmxXKhC5 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026

Gurnoor Brar Gets Test Debut

Meanwhile, Team India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first at Hagley Oval. India made one change to their playing XI. Young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar got his maiden Test cap. He came in place of Prasidh Krishna after the first Test in Wellington ended in a draw. New Zealand, on the other hand, did not make any change to their team.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.