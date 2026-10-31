IND vs NZ, 2nd Unofficial Test: Dhruv Jurel misses century by one run as India A reach 291/7 vs New Zealand on Day 1

Dhruv Jurel's incredible knock helped India A to post 291/7 against New Zealand A in the second unofficial Test at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

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Dhruv Jurel's impressive 99-runs knock vs New Zealand A (Image - X)

India A captain Dhruv Jurel played a brilliant innings of 99 not out to help his team reach 291/7 on the first day of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A. The match is being played at Hagley Oval on Saturday. Jurel showed great patience and stayed at the crease when India A were losing wickets at regular intervals.

Devdutt Padikkal also played an important role in the innings as he scored 80 runs. His batting helped India A get off to a good start after losing an early wicket. Later Jurel took charge and helped the team recover from a difficult position with the help of some useful partnerships.

India A had a poor start to their innings as Fraser Sheat dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the very first over. Jaiswal failed to score a run and returned to the pavilion after facing just four balls. However, Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan did not allow New Zealand A to put more pressure on them. The two batters played well and added 91 runs for the second wicket before lunch.

Sudharsan looked comfortable at the crease and scored 41 runs off 63 balls. However, he lost his wicket soon after lunch when Mitchell Hay took his catch off Jarrod McKay’s bowling. Yash Rathod also failed to score big and was dismissed for 13 runs after edging Brett Randell’s delivery to the wicketkeeper. With these two wickets, India A were reduced to 131/3.

Padikkal continued to play good shots and reached a valuable half-century. He scored 80 runs with the help of 12 boundaries. However, Sheat ended his innings by bowling him out. His dismissal brought more trouble for India A as the team lost two more wickets without adding any runs to the scoreboard.

Sheat dismissed Smaran Ravichandran and Washington Sundar in quick succession. Smaran returned to the pavilion without scoring, while Washington managed only eight runs. These quick wickets put India A under pressure and the team soon found itself struggling at 160/6.

With the team in trouble Jurel took responsibility and focused on keeping the innings going. He found good support from Manav Suthar, and the two added 62 runs for the seventh wicket. Suthar played a useful innings of 22 runs before losing his wicket. His partnership with Jurel helped India A move past a difficult stage.

After Suthar’s dismissal, Akash Deep joined Jurel at the crease. The two batters stayed together and did not allow New Zealand A to take another wicket before the end of the day. They added 69 runs for the eighth wicket and helped India A reach a better position.

Jurel remained unbeaten on 99 runs at stumps and missed his century by just one run. Akash Deep also stayed not out and gave him good support at the other end. India A will now look to add more runs when play begins on the second day.

For New Zealand A, Fraser Sheat was the most successful bowler. He took four wickets for 50 runs in 19 overs. Brett Randell, Jarrod McKay and Jayden Lennox picked up one wicket each.

Brief Scores: India A 291/7 in 88 overs (Dhruv Jurel 99*, Devdutt Padikkal 80; Fraser Sheat 4/50) vs New Zealand A.