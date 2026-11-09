IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI live streaming: When, where and how to watch India Vs New Zealand on TV and online

India will look to seal the ODI series against New Zealand in the third match at Seddon Park, while Rohit Sharma will be keen to return to form. The hosts, meanwhile, face injury concerns and need a much-improved batting performance to stay alive in the series

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India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, Weather updates (Image - X)

India will look to seal the five-match ODI series against New Zealand when the two sides meet in the third match at Seddon Park on Tuesday. Shubman Gill’s side currently lead 2-0 and will start as favourites, but the hosts will hope to make the most of familiar conditions and keep the series alive.

While India have won both matches, their batting has not been entirely convincing. Virat Kohli has been the standout performer, producing a brilliant knock at Eden Park, but skipper Gill and Rohit Sharma have struggled to make an impact. With seam-friendly conditions expected once again, India’s top order will face another tough test.

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Rohit, in particular, will be under pressure to deliver. The former India captain has managed scores of 0 and 23 in the first two games. The 39-year-old has adopted a more cautious approach over the past year, preferring to spend time at the crease before shifting gears. However, the change has produced mixed results, and he will be keen to find his rhythm before the series moves towards its final two matches.

Gill will also be eager to make a contribution before leaving the ODI squad. The India captain will not feature in the last two games as he shifts his attention to the upcoming Test series. A series-clinching victory and a good individual performance would give him confidence ahead of the red-ball assignment. Shreyas Iyer is expected to lead India in the remaining matches.

Rain could once again play a part in the third ODI, with cold and wet weather likely to assist the fast bowlers. India’s pace attack has been impressive so far, with Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Arshdeep Singh among the bowlers making an impact.

India could also reconsider their batting order. Axar Patel was promoted to No. 5 ahead of KL Rahul in the previous match to provide a left-handed option in the middle order. However, Rahul’s unbeaten 26 showed why he remains a valuable batter in difficult conditions. With Rahul expected to join the Test squad after this match, Ishan Kishan could take over wicketkeeping duties for the final two ODIs.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have several problems to address. Their batting has struggled in the first two games, with Devon Conway’s concussion and Rachin Ravindra’s injury adding to their concerns. Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls have also failed to make significant contributions and will be keen to get some runs before the Test series.

The hosts will also miss Blair Tickner, who has been ruled out due to concussion. Kristian Clarke has been called up as his replacement.

When and where to watch?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton will start from 7:30AM (IST) onwards and fans can watch the game live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.