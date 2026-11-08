IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain threat looms in Hamilton, curator reveals pitch challenge

After two rain-hit games, Team India face New Zealand in the 3rd ODI in Hamilton. Seddon Park curator Karl Johnson admits wet weather has made pitch preparation difficult. More rain expected on match day.

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IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain threat looms in Hamilton, curator reveals pitch challenge (Photo: X)

India may be leading the ODI series 2-0 against New Zealand, but the weather is still winning the headlines. After two rain-hit matches in Auckland and Wellington, the teams have now moved to Hamilton for the third ODI, and once again the forecast is not looking good.

The third ODI will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10. India won the second ODI by 4 runs via DLS method and now a win here will give them an unassailable 3-0 lead. But just like the first two games, rain could play a big role again.

Hamilton Pitch Curator Worried Due To Wet Weather

Two days before the match, Seddon Park was bathed in sunshine on Sunday afternoon. But it was a deceptive picture. Hamilton saw heavy rain on Saturday and more rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Head groundsman Karl Johnson is working overtime to get the ground ready. He was seen using a big tractor-mounted machine on the outfield. The machine is called a verti-drain and it punches holes into the grass to improve air flow and help water drain faster if it rains again.

Johnson said the whole of New Zealand has seen an unusually wet start to November and that has affected how the pitches have behaved in this series so far.

Speaking about the conditions, Karl Johnson said: “New Zealand’s been pretty wet over the last few days, and we’ve had quite a lot of rain here yesterday, so we’ve lost out some time but we’ve been able to get the pitch ready.”

“Good day today, beautiful day today, Sunday, matchday minus two. Forecast isn’t great for tomorrow and matchday is not flash either, so we’re trying to fast-track our pitch, because when they sit under our covers, they do sweat a bit. So yeah, the weather’s been challenging for all the other guys around the country too,” he further added.

What To Expect From Seddon Park Pitch

According to Johnson, the groundstaff have had very little time to prepare the pitches for this series. They have had to fast-track the work and keep the surfaces under covers for long periods, which makes them sweat.

The aim, he said, is to make a pitch that stays the same for 100 overs with less seam movement, but the weather has made it tough.

Usually, Seddon Park is known for its true bounce and short square boundaries. The rye grass in New Zealand gives pace to the pitch. Fast bowlers got a lot of help in the first two ODIs and New Zealand could not even bat 41 overs in both matches.

This time, a more balanced wicket is expected, but if clouds stay and covers remain on, seamers could again get early help.

“Our rye grass in New Zealand is [what gives pitches] pace, so that the ball kisses off [the surface],” he also explained.

“We’ve got Patumahoe soil here, Patumahoe helps us. It does dry pretty quick. We used to have Kakanui and Waikare, sort of swelling clay, back in the day.” he added.

For now, all eyes are on the Hamilton sky. The pitch report will only be clear on match morning.