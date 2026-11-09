IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI Weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in the Hamilton clash?

Here is the weather report for the third ODI clash between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-3rd-odi-weather-report-will-rain-play-spoilsport-in-the-hamilton-clash-8543527/ Copy

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI weather report (Image - BCCI)

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI Weather forecast: The Indian team will be seen facing New Zealand in the third ODI clash of the ongoing series. This series has taken a great direction as the visitors are moving forward with their incredible performance. However, they can register their victory in this series. If they manage to defeat the hosts in tomorrow’s clash.

The two matches have already been played in this series. The results of the last two games were in the visitors’ favor as the Indian team delivered an exceptional performance to win these games.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI: Who’s in and who’s out for the Hamilton clash?

So far in Shubman Gill’s captaincy, the Indian team managed to dominate New Zealand in the ongoing series. Winning this game means winning the ODI series for them like the T20I series. Where Shreyas Iyer’s squad defeated the Blackcaps by 3-2.

Shubman Gill and his side have the chance to defeat New Zealand in this upcoming game to seal this series. On the other hand, their rivals will also try to win the game and make this series more intense and chaotic.

#TeamIndia’s outdoor training session was curtailed due to incessant rains and moved indoors. A glimpse of our training ahead of the 3rd ODI #NZvIND https://t.co/s1vOiYsZ9U — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2026

Throughout this series, the rain played a spoiler. This third game will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. Ahead of the third ODI, let’s discuss the weather updates for this game.

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Weather forecast

Just like the other games. Rain could once again affect the third ODI, as there is a 55 percent chance of rain in Hamilton on Tuesday. The temperature may reach 18 degrees Celsius.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI:

New Zealand’s predicted playing XI: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Fisher and Jacob Duffy.

India’s predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj.