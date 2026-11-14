IND vs NZ, 4th ODI live streaming: When, where and how to watch India Vs New Zealand on TV and online

Here are the live-streaming details for the fourth ODI match between India and New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India vs New Zealand 4th ODI live streaming details (Image - X)

Team India is ready to face New Zealand in the final match of the ODI series. The visitors delivered an outstanding performance in this series. In the last match, the Blackcaps made an impressive comeback by defeating the Indian side by a big margin of 244 runs.

In the last game. The hosts delivered their brilliance as the Indian team was led by Shreyas Iyer. India’s ODI regular captain Shubman Gill was busy in Test series preparations. However, New Zealand players did really well in both departments of batting and bowling.

New Zealand got the chance to bat first. Will Young provided an impressive performance for his side by displaying a brilliant knock. Will Young and Tim Seifert provided an explosive start for New Zealand. Speaking about their performances, Will Young scored 125 runs off 108 balls. In his knock, he smashed 14 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 115.74, while Tim Seifert scored 58 runs off 48 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 120.83.

Their star player, Finn Allen, also played an important innings for his side as he took 30 balls and managed to score 41 runs, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 136.67. This crucial knock helped New Zealand score 333 runs.

In response, the Indian team suffered a major setback as they lost their key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the first over of the innings. The player who dismissed them was Matt Henry.

Throughout this game, Matt Henry delivered his excellence for New Zealand as the star pacer succeeded in dismissing 6 wickets and bowling out India for 89 runs and sealing the game by 244 runs.

Tomorrow’s game is going to be important for both teams. If New Zealand wins the next game. The ODI series will be drawn. But, if the match is called off due to rain, then the Indian team will be the winners of this series.

When and where to watch?

The India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI at the Bay Oval in Tauranga will start from 7:30AM (IST) onwards and fans can watch the game live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.