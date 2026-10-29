IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: Arshdeep Singh set to create history, needs one more wicket to reach 150 T20I wickets milestone

Arshdeep Singh nears history, one wicket away from 150 T20I wickets. Left-arm pacer set to become first Indian to reach milestone in Auckland vs New Zealand.

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India's star pacer Arshdeep Singh (Photo: BCCI)

Star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is on the verge of creating history. He is just one wicket away from becoming the first Indian bowler to take 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

The left-arm fast bowler will have a chance to reach this big record in the fourth T20I against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday. India is currently playing a five-match T20I series against the Kiwis.

Arshdeep Singh one wicket away from big record

Arshdeep picked up one wicket in the third T20I at Wellington on Tuesday. He dismissed opener Tim Seifert. With this, his total has reached 149 wickets in 102 T20I matches.

He is now India’s highest wicket-taker in the shortest format. He also sits at 10th position in the all-time list of most T20I wickets in world cricket. If he gets one more wicket, he will become the first Indian and the ninth bowler overall to enter the 150-wicket club.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is at the top of the all-time list with 197 wickets in 118 matches.

In this series, Arshdeep has started well. He has taken four wickets in the first three matches. India is leading the series 2-1 and will look to win the series in Auckland.

Arshdeep’s T20I numbers for India

Arshdeep Singh made his T20I debut against England in July 2022. Since then he has become India’s main bowler in T20Is. He is known for his yorkers and his bowling in the death overs.

His stats are very impressive. In 102 matches, he has taken 149 wickets at an average of 20.50 and economy rate of 8.65. His best figures are 5/51. He has two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Here are the top wicket-takers for India in T20Is:

Arshdeep Singh – 149 wickets in 102 matches

Jasprit Bumrah – 126 wickets in 100 matches

Axar Patel – 115 wickets in 115 matches

Hardik Pandya – 114 wickets in 138 matches

Kuldeep Yadav – 98 wickets in 56 matches

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this New Zealand series due to workload management.

Another record already broken this year

Arshdeep has already broken one big Indian record this year. During the second T20I in Christchurch, he broke Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record for most wickets in a calendar year for India.

Bhuvneshwar had taken 37 wickets in 2022. Arshdeep now has 38 wickets in 26 innings in 2026. He is also close to breaking Ireland’s Josh Little’s record of 39 wickets in a calendar year among full-member nations.

Milestone 3⃣8⃣ and counting! @arshdeepsinghh now has the most T20I wickets for a #TeamIndia cricketer (in Men’s cricket) in a calendar year! Updates ▶️ https://t.co/FZtUFIFWS2 #NZvIND https://t.co/J6HQa8JJp1 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2026

He is also one of only three Indian bowlers, along with Jhulan Goswami and Ajit Agarkar, who started their T20I career with a maiden over.

All eyes will be on Arshdeep Singh in Auckland as he looks to make history for India.