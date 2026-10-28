IND vs NZ 4th T20I: 40,000 fans expected at sold-out Eden Park, set for historic crowd

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at Eden Park is sold out, with over 40,000 fans expected in Auckland as India look to extend their 3-0 lead in the series.

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IND vs NZ 4th T20I: 40,000 fans expected at sold-out Eden Park, set for historic crowd (Image: BLACKCAPS/X)

India’s fourth T20I against New Zealand is set to draw a massive crowd, with more than 40,000 spectators expected at Auckland’s Eden Park on Friday. The match is expected to become the third-most attended international cricket fixture at the venue, underlining the strong response to the ongoing series.

India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, winning all three matches in front of packed stands. The hosts will now look to bounce back, while the visitors aim to continue their dominant run.

India’s latest victory came in Wellington on Tuesday, where Abhishek Sharma and young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi helped the team chase down a target of 199 in just 13.2 overs.

The pair added 133 runs for the opening wicket, putting New Zealand under pressure from the start. Abhishek led the charge with a stunning 113 off just 38 balls, hitting nine fours and 11 sixes. His explosive innings helped India secure a six-wicket win and strengthened their grip on the series.

Eden Park set for third-biggest international crowd

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that tickets for Friday’s match have sold out.

“Over 40,000 fans are set to descend on Eden Park this Friday night, with the sold-out sign officially up for the fourth T20I between the BLACKCAPS and India in Auckland,” said an NZC statement.

The fixture will also surpass the organisation’s previous bilateral series attendance record of 36,523. That mark was set during a doubleheader featuring the New Zealand men’s and women’s teams against India at Eden Park in 2019.

Only two international matches at the Auckland venue have attracted bigger crowds. Around 41,000 fans watched New Zealand face South Africa in the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semifinal, remembered for Grant Elliott’s match-winning six. In 1982, a reported 42,000 spectators watched New Zealand defeat Australia by 46 runs in an ODI.

India tour draws strong ticket demand

The response has extended beyond the T20I series. According to NZC, more than 126,000 tickets have been sold for India’s tour of New Zealand, including 71,000 for the five T20Is.

NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said the turnout had gone beyond expectations.

“There really is nothing like a full house at Eden Park. Breaking a bilateral series attendance record shows just how much appetite there is for this series. We were hopeful of strong crowds, but this response has exceeded our expectations and selling out Eden Park really is the cherry on top,” said Critchley.

He added that the crowd, star players and atmosphere could make Friday’s match a memorable occasion. With India leading 3-0, New Zealand will hope to give their home supporters something to celebrate, while India will aim to maintain their winning momentum.