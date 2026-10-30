IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer blames bowlers after 87-run defeat in Auckland

India captain Shreyas Iyer blames bowlers after 87-run loss vs New Zealand in 4th T20I at Auckland. Glenn Phillips smashes 107 off 49 balls, hits 32 runs in Nitish Reddy's over.

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Shreyas Iyer blames bowlers after 87-run defeat in Auckland (Photo: BCCI)

Team India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that his bowlers did not perform well after India lost the 4th T20I against New Zealand by 87 runs in Auckland on Friday. Iyer said the team needs to go back to the drawing board and plan better for the final match.

New Zealand, who had already lost the series 3-0, made a strong comeback with the bat. They scored a huge total of 259 for 7 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips was the star with a brilliant 107 off just 49 balls and Michael Bracewell smashed a quick 65 off only 25 balls.

Phillips was unstoppable and he hit 32 runs in one over of Nitish Kumar Reddy, which was the 16th over of the innings. He hit four sixes in a row in that over. Phillips and Bracewell together hit 16 sixes out of New Zealand’s total 20 sixes.

Shreyas Iyer says bowling was poor, credits Glenn Phillips

After the match, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer said his team failed in bowling, especially in the powerplay. He also praised Glenn Phillips for his amazing batting.

“We fell short in our bowling. The power play, especially in the third over, they got the momentum thereon. Exceptional shots from Glenn, some phenomenal shots, pure bliss. Important to retrospect, we have to see how to bounce back. I feel we can go back to the drawing board and execute,” he said.

Iyer also spoke about Eden Park’s small size and tricky dimensions. He said it is not easy for new players to adjust to this ground.

“We knew the dimensions were going to be like this. First time for some of them. Not easy to adapt. The way they executed in the first three games was magnificent. Great learning curve,” Iyer added.

India were bowled out for 172 for 9 while chasing 260, with Jacob Duffy taking 4 wickets for 23 runs.

Mitchell Santner happy with powerplay wickets

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was very happy with his team’s performance, especially with early wickets in the powerplay.

“With the wind, it didn’t dew up. You have to bowl well against these guys and we did. We saw a couple fly through at the start. The guys bashed through and we managed to take wickets in the powerplay. There is a little on the wicket, which is what we want. On a wicket that bounces, it is quite good,” he said.

Santner also praised Michael Bracewell for his quickfire knock which helped New Zealand cross 250.

“The way he came in, from ball one to keep going to push the score to 260… nice to see Beasty get runs, he’s striking well in the nets. We made some tough options of hitting down the ground against those lengths. Duff nailing hard lengths and getting two to start is nice,” Santner said.

Centurion Glenn Phillips says pitch was fabulous

Man of the Match Glenn Phillips said the pitch was excellent for batting and he enjoyed his century.

“It was fabulous. A really good pitch to bat on. We made the most of it. Nice to get a few runs and contribute (to the winning cause).You make the purple patch last,” Phillips said.

He has been in great form in this series and is making the most of his purple patch.