IND vs NZ, 5th ODI: Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul helps India beat New Zealand, seal the series 3-1

Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul guided India to a 22-run victory and series win over New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-5th-odi-arshdeep-singhs-three-wicket-haul-helps-india-beat-new-zealand-seal-the-series-3-1-8545104/ Copy

India beat New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth ODI (Image - BCCI)

IND vs NZ, 5th ODI: India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth ODI and won the five-match series 3-1. The Indian bowlers did a great job as they defended a total of 209 runs. New Zealand fought hard during the chase but were all out for 187 runs. Axar Patel took the last two wickets to help India win the match.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bowl first. His bowlers started well and put India under pressure. Rohit Sharma was the first to go after scoring just 7 runs. Matthew Fisher then dismissed Virat Kohli for 5 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad also failed to score big and made 18 runs.

India were in trouble at 34/3. However, Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel helped the team get back into the game. Both batters scored 46 runs. Kishan faced 58 balls and hit three fours and two sixes. Axar scored 46 runs off 55 balls, with five fours and one six. Shreyas Iyer also added 22 runs, but New Zealand kept taking wickets. India were all out for 209 runs in 42.1 overs.

New Zealand started their chase with the hope of winning the match. But India’s bowlers did not give them an easy time. Mohammed Siraj took the first wicket by dismissing Tim Seifert for 14 runs. Arshdeep Singh then sent Will Young back for 22 runs. India kept taking wickets and made it hard for New Zealand to reach the target.

Dean Foxcroft scored 31 runs, while Michael Bracewell added 19. Captain Mitchell Santner also scored 24 runs off 31 balls. Kristian Clarke hit 16 runs off 35 balls.New Zealand’s batters worked hard to keep their team in the game, but India’s bowlers took wickets at regular intervals.

Arshdeep Singh took three wickets, while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets each. Naman Dhir also took the wicket of Santner. Axar then dismissed the last two batters to end New Zealand’s innings at 187 runs.

India won the match by 22 runs and took the series 3-1. New Zealand played well and gave India a tough fight but the Indian bowlers helped their team to win.

India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI playing XI:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur.

New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Tim Seifert (WK), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.