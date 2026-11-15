IND vs NZ, 5th ODI: Axar Patel’s 46-run innings helps India post 209 against New Zealand

Star Indian all-rounder Axar Patel's crucial knock helped Team India post 209 runs against New Zealand in the last ODI match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

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Axar Patel's 46 helps India post 209 vs NZ (Image - BCCI)

IND vs NZ, 5th ODI: India scored 209 all out in 42.1 overs against New Zealand in the 5th ODI. The match is at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first. It was the last and final ODI of the series.

India did not start well. The top batters failed again. Rohit Sharma made only 7 runs from 13 balls. He got out to Matthew Fisher. Ruturaj Gaikwad made 18 runs with 3 fours and got out to Jacob Duffy. Virat Kohli made only 5 runs. He was also out early. So India was 34 for 3, which was a very bad start.

Captain Shreyas Iyer tried to save the team. He made 22 runs from 26 balls with 3 fours. But he got out to Blair Tickner. Then India needed a big partnership.

This is where Axar Patel saved India. Axar batted very well under pressure. He scored 46 runs from 55 balls. He hit 5 fours and 1 big six. He played with a calm mind. He did not try to hit every ball hard. He took singles, hit bad balls for fours, and kept the score moving.

When other batters were getting out quickly, Axar stayed strong. He showed why he is so important for India. He can bat, bowl, and field well. This is his best quality, he stays calm in a tough time.

His 46 runs helped India to reach a fighting total. Without his innings, India could have been all out for less than 150.

Axar Patel brings out two delightful shots through the off-side to keep the scoreboard moving! Watch Hero Vida India Tour of New Zealand, 5th ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/GcdnykatJS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 15, 2026

Ishan Kishan also played well and also scored 46 runs from 58 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. He was the last main batter. After he got out at 183 for 9, India could only add a few more runs. New Zealand bowlers Fisher, Duffy, Bracewell and Santner all bowled very well and took wickets.

Now New Zealand needs 210 runs to win. It is not a big total. India will need good bowling from Siraj and Arshdeep to win.

India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur 90f9

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher