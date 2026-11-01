IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s explosive fifty gives India a big boost in final match

Star Indian batter Ishan Kishan smashed an impressive fifty in the last match of the T20I series against New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ishan Kishan's impressive fifty vs NZ in 5th T20I (Image - BCCI)

IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: Team India is playing the final match of the T20I series against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Indian batters gave an average start to the innings.

Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were dismissed for early scores in the last game. New Zealand’s star pacer Adam Milne displayed his impressive bowling performance by dismissing the openers.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan gave shape to the innings by scoring some important runs and saving their wickets in the crucial moments. Both batters showcased their brilliance for India. Star Indian player Ishan Kishan guided the team to a major boost after early setbacks.

The impact of Ishan Kishan’s bat was missed from this series as he got a chance to play games only in the five-match series. Speaking about his impressive innings for India in the final clash. Kishan faced 32 balls, where he managed to score 61 runs, including 5 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 190.62. Ishan Kishan smashed a half century for India in SENA countries after a while as his performance was consistently becoming poor in SENA conditions.

Tickner gets welcomed to the crease the Ishan Kishan way! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 5th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/CcpVTlplfB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 1, 2026

On the other hand, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer also took the team’s score to a good total as winning this series bh 4-1 will give a major boost to the men in blue. Speaking about his innings, Shreyas Iyer scored 50 runs off 23 balls. In his knock, he smashed 3 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 217.39.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I playing XI:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy