IND vs NZ 5th T20I Predicted Playing XI: No place for Bhuvneshwar Kumar again? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kuldeep Yadav set to return

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Predicted Playing XI for Hamilton on Nov 1, 12:30 PM IST. After 87-run defeat in Auckland, India lead 3-1. Bhuvi to miss, Vaibhav, Kuldeep to return.

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IND vs NZ 5th T20I Predicted Playing XI: No place for Bhuvneshwar Kumar again? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kuldeep Yadav set to return (Photo: X)

Team India will face New Zealand in the 5th and final T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, November 1 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Shreyas Iyer’s side had already sealed the series, but New Zealand handed them an 87-run thrashing in the 4th T20I in Auckland to make it 3-1. Now with the series already decided, the team management can experiment with the playing XI for the last game.

Two big questions are in everyone’s mind – Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar get one more chance after his expensive comeback? And will teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi return to the playing XI?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback so far

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his India comeback after almost 4 years. He played the first three T20Is of this series. But his performance was not good.

Bhuvi took only 1 wicket in 3 matches and gave away 139 runs. His economy rate was 11.58, which is very expensive. He gave away 49, 50, and 40 runs in his three games. Because of this, he was dropped for the 4th T20I and Mayank Yadav played in his place.

Since the result of the 5th T20I will not change the series result, India can give Bhuvi one more chance to prove himself. It will be interesting to see if the team management backs him for the finale.

Former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has defended Bhuvneshwar. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane said, “I don’t think we should judge him or overthink how he has bowled. He is an experienced player and would certainly reflect on where he fell short and what he could have done better.”

“For me, the biggest story is that he has made a comeback at this age. You never know; he could take five wickets in the next match, and things could change immediately,” Rahane added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi again in playing 11?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation from Bihar, also missed the 4th T20I. He had impressed everyone in the second and third T20Is.

He scored 4 runs in the second game and then smashed a brilliant 45 runs off just 19 balls in the third T20I at the Seddon Park. But he was dropped for the 4th game when Ishan Kishan returned from injury.

Many fans and experts felt that Vaibhav should have played. Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik also said that if India wants to play Vaibhav, they can give rest to Abhishek Sharma and play Vaibhav as opener.

Karthik said the key word is ‘break’ and there is no need to always target Sanju Samson for Vaibhav’s spot.

Spin options for Hamilton

Hamilton pitch usually helps spinners a bit. India can bring back Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the last game. Varun Chakaravarthy is also available.

Experts feel India can rest one pacer like Arshdeep Singh, who has been India’s best bowler in the series, and play an extra spinner.

If Bhuvi returns, he can replace Mayank Yadav. The final XI will be confirmed at the toss on Sunday.

India’s predicted playing XI for 5th T20I

India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.