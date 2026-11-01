IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer leads India’s fightback with a quick fifty as men in blue post 191/8

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer plays an important role for his side, scoring 191 runs on the board in the final T20I against New Zealand.

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Shreyas Iyer's brilliant batting performance against New Zealand in 5th T20I (Image - BCCI)

IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India is taking on New Zealand in the final match of the T20I series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. Team India got a chance to bat first, where they managed to score 191/8 on the board.

At the beginning, the Indian batters had early setbacks as the opening pair, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, displayed their poor batting performance and were dismissed early, which caused Team India early wickets in the early moments. Star New Zealand pacer Adam Milne was the bowler, who dismissed the duo of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for low scores.

After their dismissals, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were the players who stabilized the Indian team’s innings. At the starting point of their innings, both players tried to heal from the setback of early wickets. After that, the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan started dominating the kiwis with their incredible batting performance.

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer arrived with a positive mindset as he shared an important partnership with Ishan Kishan, who was taking his team’s score to a good total. Shreyas Iyer consistently hitting the ball to increase the total as it will benefit Team India when they will defend this total.

Speaking about Shreyas Iyer’s impressive batting performance. Skipper scored 50 runs off 23 balls. In his knock, he smashed 3 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 217.39. Iyer played an important role alongside Ishan Kishan to take the total to 191 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Half-century secured, Manuka Honey served! Shreyas Iyer brings a little Kiwi sweetness to his celebration! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 5th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 1, 2026

In the end, star players Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy also displayed their impressive batting performance to help bring their side to a good total. Naman Dhir scored 33 runs off 23 balls, including 4 fours and 1 six. While Nitish Reddy scored 22 runs off 17 balls, including 2 fours and 1 six.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I playing XI:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy