IND vs NZ: Auqib Nabi troubles Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Auckland nets ahead of five-match ODI series

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had an intense net session at Eden Park ahead of India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand, with young pacers Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj testing the senior batters.

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IND vs NZ: Auqib Nabi troubles Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Auckland nets (Photo: BCCI)

Star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a solid day out in the nets at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday as they gear up for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand starting November 4.

It was a perfect day for cricket in Auckland. The temperature was around 20 degrees, the sun was shining bright and a light breeze made the conditions ideal. This was the second net session for the Ro-Ko duo, and both hit the ground running as soon as they arrived.

Young pacers trouble Ro-Ko in nets

After a quick warm-up with resistance bands, Kohli started his batting on the centre wicket. He faced a few throwdowns before taking guard against young pacers Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj.

The three bowlers bowled really well and kept both senior batters on their toes. Nabi, in particular, used the Auckland breeze very smartly. He got the ball to move away from the two right-handers and troubled their outside edges. The 29-year-old pacer, who is part of India’s squad for the first three ODIs, bowled for almost an hour with great rhythm.

From the other end, Gurnoor Brar hit the right length consistently while Anshul Kamboj got the ball to move both ways. Kohli looked solid with his trademark cover drives, but he also edged a few. Rohit, on the other hand, looked a bit tentative outside the off-stump.

Both veterans were very comfortable when the bowlers bowled on their pads, but Nabi troubled them when he got a few balls to nip back in after shaping away for most of the session.

Despite a few edges and misses, Virat Kohli did not compromise on his intent. Most of his drives were uppish and attacking. He was also looking for his famous whip towards mid-wicket.

Even after Rohit Sharma finished his session and was resting near the ice box, Kohli wanted to bat more. He called KL Rahul for one last round. In that extra 10-minute drill, Kohli was in full flow. He pulled, drove, flicked, cut and even hit a few balls out of the park with sheer power. One of his big hits made the local bowlers, who were training in the gym, stand up and watch.

After finishing his batting, Kohli did not stop. He placed two cones on the ground and did multiple high-intensity sprints to end a very productive day.

Gill Absent, Rahul and Ruturaj Train

India ODI captain Shubman Gill was not present in the nets. As per reports, he had a scheduled gym session at that time. KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who joined the team on October 31, also trained at Eden Park.

Fans were also delighted to see Virat and Rohit sharing fun moments after the session, chatting and laughing together. Their bonding at Eden Park is being loved by fans on social media.

The five-match ODI series against New Zealand is very important for both Kohli and Rohit as they aim to secure their spots for the 2027 ODI World Cup.