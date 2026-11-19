IND vs NZ: Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips break New Zealand record with 173-run stand in WTC

Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips added an unbeaten 173-run partnership to help New Zealand recover from 70/5 against India in the first Test at Wellington.

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Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips celebrate their record-breaking partnership (Photo: BCCI)

New Zealand batters Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips produced a remarkable recovery against India on the opening day of the first Test in Wellington on Thursday. The pair added an unbeaten 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket, helping the hosts recover from a difficult position and set a new record in the World Test Championship (WTC).

New Zealand were struggling at 70/5 after India’s fast bowlers made full use of the conditions at the Basin Reserve. But Nicholls and Phillips held hands at a crucial stage and with their determined batting completely changed the course of the innings.

Their partnership became New Zealand’s highest stand for the sixth wicket or any lower position in WTC history. The previous record was surpassed as the two batters frustrated the Indian bowling attack throughout the remaining part of the opening day.

Henry Nicholls And Glenn Phillips Rescue New Zealand After Early Collapse

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first, a decision that initially worked in the visitors’ favour. Jasprit Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck in the opening over.

Anshul Kamboj got Devon Conway out for four and Akash Deep got Rachin Ravindra out for 15. Bumrah continued his fine spell, getting Daryl Mitchell for just one.

The Indian pacer returned after lunch to claim his third wicket of the innings, removing Tom Blundell for five. New Zealand were reduced to 70/5, and India appeared to be in a strong position to wrap up the innings cheaply.

But Nicholls and Phillips had other plans. The two batsmen were patient, did not take any undue risks and slowly started building a partnership. Phillips’ role was a positive one, putting pressure back on the Indian bowlers and Nicholls was focused on holding one end together.

Henry Nicholls Scores Century, Glenn Phillips Misses Hundred By Six Runs

Nicholls played a disciplined innings and completed his 12th Test century. He reached the landmark in the 70th over with a single off Prasidh Krishna and remained unbeaten on 113 from 221 deliveries at stumps. His innings included 14 boundaries.

The left-handed batter also registered his fifth Test century at the Basin Reserve, achieving the milestone in just 15 innings at the venue.

Phillips provided excellent support and continued to score at a steady pace. He finished the day unbeaten on 94 from 182 balls, hitting 13 boundaries. The all-rounder missed out on his second Test century by just six runs.

Nicholls later spoke about the importance of the partnership and Phillips’ contribution.

“It was really nice,” said Nicholls.

“The position we’re in (and) to have that partnership with Glenn Phillips. “His energy is infectious. The way he came out and put a bit more pressure on them probably allowed me just to go about my work. For us to both be there at the end of the day is even more pleasing.”

India Struggle To Find A Breakthrough In Final Session

India had several opportunities to end the partnership but could not make them count. Nicholls received a major reprieve on 102 when a top-edged pull shot went towards Devdutt Padikkal. However, a lack of communication between Padikkal and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant resulted in the catch being dropped.

Bumrah remained India’s most successful bowler, finishing with figures of 3/52 from 17 overs. Kamboj and Akash Deep picked up one wicket each, while Prasidh Krishna went wicketless.

New Zealand eventually finished the opening day at 243/5 after adding 173 runs without losing another wicket. The partnership not only gave the hosts a strong position in the match but also secured a special place in the country’s WTC record books.