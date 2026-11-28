IND vs NZ: Jasprit Bumrah matches rare Test record with 26-over wicketless spell against New Zealand

Jasprit Bumrah bowled 26 overs without taking a wicket against New Zealand, matching an unwanted record for the third time in his Test career.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-jasprit-bumrah-matches-rare-test-record-with-26-over-wicketless-spell-against-new-zealand-8548722/ Copy

Jasprit Bumrah matches unwanted Test record after going wicketless in 26 overs against New Zealand. (Photo: X)

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had an unusual outing in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, as he failed to pick up a wicket in the first innings. The right-arm fast bowler sent down 26 overs but could not make a breakthrough as the hosts built a strong total. Bumrah finished with figures of 0/49, bowling six maiden overs at an economy rate of 1.90. While going wicketless is a rare occurrence for the Indian pacer, his spell also saw him match an unwanted record in his Test career.

Bumrah has now bowled 26 overs without taking a wicket in a Test innings on three occasions. His latest effort in Christchurch puts him alongside two previous spells in which he also failed to find success despite bowling the same number of overs.

Jasprit Bumrah Matches Unwanted Record With 26-Over Spell

The 26 overs against New Zealand are Bumrah’s joint-most in a Test innings without claiming a wicket. Before the Christchurch Test, he had produced two similar spells, both during overseas assignments in 2021.

The first came in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. Bumrah bowled 26 overs in the opposition’s first innings but returned with figures of 0/57.

His other 26-over wicketless effort came against England at Lord’s during India’s tour in 2021. On that occasion, the pacer conceded 79 runs without taking a wicket, finishing with figures of 0/79.

The Christchurch outing is therefore the third time Bumrah has bowled 26 overs in a Test innings without adding to his wicket tally.

Bumrah’s Rare Wicketless Record In SENA Tests

Bumrah’s record in SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia – makes his latest performance even more unusual. He has been one of India’s most reliable fast bowlers in these conditions, taking 164 wickets in 67 innings, including 11 five-wicket hauls.

The first innings against New Zealand was only the fourth time in his career that Bumrah went wicketless in a completed innings of a SENA Test, where the opposition lost all 10 wickets.

Before Christchurch, the last such instance was at Lord’s in 2021. England scored 391 runs in 128 overs in their first innings, with Bumrah returning figures of 0/79 from 26 overs. He bounced back in the second innings, taking three wickets for 33 runs in 15 overs as India bowled England out for 120.

The other two occasions were against South Africa in Centurion in 2018, where he finished with 0/66 from 22 overs, and the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand, where he took no wickets in 26 overs.

Interestingly, New Zealand remains the only SENA country where Bumrah has played a Test without registering a five-wicket haul.