IND vs NZ: New Zealand record their lowest-ever ODI score against India in 2nd ODI

Mitchell Santner's New Zealand recorded their lowest-ever ODI score against India in the second ODI. Scroll down to read the full story.

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New Zealand record lowest ODI score against India (Image - X)

Shubman Gill’s Team India secured an outstanding victory over New Zealand in the second ODI clash. With this victory, the Indian team secured their second win and increase their lead in this ongoing ODI series at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

New Zealand scored only 134 runs in the second ODI against India on Saturday. This became their lowest score in a home ODI match against India. The Indian bowlers took all 10 wickets and bowled out New Zealand in just 41 overs at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

Before this match, New Zealand’s lowest score at home against India was 142 runs. They had scored 142 runs before getting all out in 49.4 overs in Auckland on March 27, 1994. However, they broke this record on Saturday as they could score only 134 runs before losing all their wickets.

New Zealand scored only 134 runs before losing all their wickets in the second ODI against India. They were all out in 41 overs at Wellington on November 7, 2026. They scored at a rate of 3.26 runs per over. This became their lowest score in a home ODI match against India.

Before this match, New Zealand’s lowest score against India at home was 142 runs. They were all out for 142 in 49.4 overs in Auckland on March 27, 1994. Their next lowest score was 157 runs in 38 overs at Napier on January 23, 2019. They also scored 168 runs before getting all out in 42.4 overs at Wellington on January 8, 2003.

New Zealand also scored 185 runs in 40.2 overs in Auckland on November 4, 2026. They made 199 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs at Auckland on January 11, 2003. They scored 207/7 in 50 overs at the same ground on January 16, 1999. Their other scores on the list were 210/8 in 50 overs in Hamilton on February 15, 1981, and 213 runs in 49.3 overs at Napier on January 12, 1999.

India’s young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar helped the team bowl out New Zealand for just 134 runs in the second ODI. He took four wickets and gave away only 30 runs in his 10 overs. He used his height and speed well on the bouncy pitch in Wellington. He also made it hard for the New Zealand batters to score runs.

Gurnoor took important wickets and helped India stop New Zealand at a low score. His bowling played a big part in India’s win in the rain-hit match. He was named Player of the Match for taking four wickets in the game.