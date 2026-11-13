IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer fall for ducks as India script unwanted record in ODI history

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry produced a sensational triple-wicket maiden as India registered an unwanted record in ODI cricket history.

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India script unwanted record in ODI history (Photo: X)

India suffered a shocking batting collapse against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for ducks in the opening over as Matt Henry produced a sensational triple-wicket maiden. The visitors became the first Indian team to lose three wickets without scoring a run in an ODI.

Matt Henry Dismisses Three Indian Batters In One Over

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry made an immediate impact after India started their chase of 334 runs. He removed Rohit with the very first delivery of the innings. The Indian opener tried to play a delivery outside off stump but managed only an edge, which was safely caught by Finn Allen at first slip. Rohit departed for a golden duck after facing just one ball.

Henry continued his brilliant spell by dismissing Virat Kohli on the fifth delivery. The experienced batter failed to read the movement as the ball came back sharply and went through the gap between his bat and pad to hit the stumps. Kohli returned to the pavilion after scoring zero off four deliveries.

The New Zealand pacer completed a memorable over by removing Shreyas Iyer on the final ball. The Indian batter was trapped leg-before-wicket after missing a delivery that came back into him. New Zealand successfully reviewed the on-field decision, leaving India at 0/3 after the first over.

India Join Unwanted List In ODI Cricket

The collapse created an unwanted piece of history for Indian cricket. This was the first time India had lost three wickets without scoring a single run in an ODI innings.

India also became the fifth team in men’s ODI history to suffer such a start. Pakistan had experienced the situation twice, while Bangladesh and Australia had also faced a similar collapse in the past.

Another unusual statistic emerged from the opening over. Rohit and Kohli were dismissed for ducks in the same ODI for only the second time in their careers. The previous instance came against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in August 2010, ending a gap of more than 16 years between the two incidents.

Matt Henry Brings Back 2019 World Cup Memories

Henry’s performance also reminded Indian fans of the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. During that match in Manchester, India had lost Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli cheaply while chasing a target of 240 runs.

Henry played an important role in that early collapse as well. India eventually lost the semi-final by 18 runs and missed out on a place in the final.

This time, the New Zealand pacer once again troubled India’s experienced batting line-up, putting the visitors under tremendous pressure right from the beginning of their run chase.