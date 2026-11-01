IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer says ‘we were a bit sloppy’ after India win series 3-2 despite back-to-back losses

Shreyas Iyer happy with India's 3-2 T20I series win in NZ, says bowling and fielding need improvement. "We were a bit sloppy" - Iyer's first SENA win as captain.

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IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer statement after India win series 3-2 (Photo: BCCI)

India captain Shreyas Iyer was happy with his team’s performance in different conditions during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, but he also said that the team needs to improve its bowling and fielding going forward.

India won the five-match series 3-2 after losing the last two games in Auckland and Hamilton. India had won the first three games and took a 3-0 lead, but then New Zealand made a strong comeback to win the last two matches.

Despite the two losses, Iyer was pleased to win the series in New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer on bowling and fielding concerns

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the 5th T20I in Hamilton, Shreyas Iyer admitted that India was sloppy on the field and with the ball in the last two games. He said playing in different grounds and different conditions in New Zealand was a great learning experience for the team.

“We still could have been better with our bowling and fielding. We were a bit sloppy, but great learning. Coming overseas, coming to New Zealand, getting to play on such different occasions, different grounds, it was a great learning curve,” said Iyer in the post-match presentation.

The Indian captain stressed that fielding needs to get better, especially when playing in unfamiliar conditions like New Zealand where lights and skies are very different from India.

First SENA series win for Iyer as captain

This was India’s first series win in a SENA country under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. SENA means South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia – where Indian teams traditionally find it tough to win.

Iyer had started his captaincy stint with back-to-back series defeats in Ireland and England. So this win in New Zealand is a big moment for him as a leader.

He said the first three games set the rhythm for India and in the last two games, the team wanted to experiment and challenge themselves a bit more in tough conditions.

“The first three games absolutely studied the rhythm for us. And then coming in the last two games, I feel we were in this position where we wanted to experiment and also challenge ourselves a bit more. And today was the right opportunity, and obviously, we didn’t live up to it, but great learning, as I mentioned,” said Iyer.

…… #TeamIndia celebrate with the trophy after a T20I series victory to remember #NZvIND https://t.co/Xvzm8xYJhQ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2026

When asked about areas of improvement, Shreyas Iyer said he does not want to think too much right now as the team has to play ODIs next. But he said the boys are in high spirits and the team will brainstorm to fix the issues.

He once again pointed out that fielding is one area where India must improve. He said playing under dark lights and clear skies in New Zealand is not easy and something Indian players don’t get in India.

“I don’t want to think much about it, because we’ve got ODIs to play, but the boys are in high spirits. It’s definitely something when you come overseas, you are challenged by different aspects of the game. And the more you take the bull by the horns, the better it gets. We can brainstorm, and we have to work on a couple of things, especially fielding. That is one aspect of the game we need to improve on. But honestly, it’s not that easy when you come under such dark lights, clear skies. You don’t get that much in India, but a great learning curve,” he added.

India will now face New Zealand in a five-match ODI series starting November 4 in Auckland.