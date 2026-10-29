WATCH: ‘Garam paani piyo, thanda mat peena’ – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets adorable advice from fan, video goes viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's cute fan moment goes viral after 3rd T20I vs NZ in Wellington. Fan from Ballia says 'garam paani piyo, thanda mat peena'.

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'Garam paani piyo, thanda mat peena' - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets adorable advice from fan (Image: ANI)

India’s young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been winning hearts with his fearless batting, but a sweet moment with a fan after the third T20I against New Zealand has caught attention online. The 15-year-old received some affectionate advice from an Indian supporter after helping India make a flying start in their run chase in Wellington.

The fan’s words, “Garam paani piyo, thanda mat peena”, quickly became the talking point. The interaction showed a different side of Sooryavanshi, who has made headlines for taking on experienced international bowlers despite his young age.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s interaction with fan goes viral

After the match, Sooryavanshi went towards the stands to meet supporters and sign autographs. During the interaction, a woman called out to the young cricketer and told him that she was also from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

She then advised him to drink warm water instead of cold water. Sooryavanshi smiled at the fan’s words as the brief exchange was captured on video. The clip later spread across social media, with cricket fans reacting to the affectionate gesture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

The moment stood out because of the way supporters continue to look out for the teenager. While his performances have made him a popular name among cricket fans, the interaction also showed the warmth he receives from people who feel connected to him.

Sooryavanshi smashes 45 off 19 balls against New Zealand in Third ODI

The viral moment came after another impressive performance from the young opener in the third T20I. Sooryavanshi scored 45 runs off just 19 deliveries, giving India a quick start while chasing New Zealand’s target of 199.

He found strong support from Abhishek Sharma, who produced a stunning innings of 113 off 38 balls. The opening pair added 133 runs in just 7.1 overs, putting India firmly in control of the chase.

India eventually reached the target in 13.2 overs, winning the match by six wickets and taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

India seal T20I series against New Zealand

The win confirmed India’s series victory with two matches still to play. Sooryavanshi’s aggressive approach at the top of the order, combined with Abhishek’s big-hitting, put the New Zealand bowling attack under pressure from the opening overs.

While the young batter’s performance was a major talking point on the field, his exchange with the fan added a personal touch to the evening. The video offered supporters a glimpse of Sooryavanshi away from the pressure of international cricket, where he continues to build his reputation as one of India’s most exciting young players.