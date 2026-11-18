IND vs NZ: Team India’s strategy to take 20 wickets in Wellington, says Morne Morkel

India bowling coach Morne Morkel explained why India have added multiple bowling options and stressed the importance of backing consistent performers while focusing on taking 20 wickets.

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Morne Morkel Reveals Team India's Strategy For NZ Test Series (Photo: BCCI)

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has said that the team has prepared different bowling combinations ahead of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He stressed that the focus is on having enough options for different conditions while also backing players who have performed consistently for the team.

India will face New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting at Wellington on Thursday. The visitors will be looking to improve their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings and keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. India are currently fourth with a points percentage of 51.52, while New Zealand sit at the top of the table.

Read more: Tom Latham reveals New Zealand to go ahead with three frontline pacers in Test series opener against New Zealand

India Prepare Multiple Bowling Options For New Zealand Conditions

Speaking ahead of the opening Test, Morkel explained that India have worked on building more than one bowling combination for the conditions they are likely to face. The team also expects the wind to play an important role, with bowlers having to adjust whether they are bowling against it or with it.

Morkel believes both sides will face the same challenge, but India’s preparation has given the players a better idea of what to expect.

“I do believe it is a matter of just having a strong mindset. Somebody needs to do, you know, the job from one end and yeah, I expect our guys to have good body language in terms of still wanting the ball and wanting to do a job for the team,” he said.

India have several pace options in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah brings experience and quality, while Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep can offer movement with the new ball. Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar provide bounce and pace, while Nitish Kumar Reddy adds an all-round option. Anshul Kamboj is another choice who can maintain accuracy with his line and length.

J&K pacer Auqib Nabi is also part of the group as a net bowler.

Morkel Wants To Give Consistent Performers Security

The bowling coach said the team has tried to cover every possible requirement rather than depend on just one combination. At the same time, he wants players who have done well in India’s colours to receive enough backing and opportunities.

“That is the reason why we have added a couple of guys even on the wings, you know, so we leave no stone unturned, but also you want to give guys that is done well in the jersey also that security and that opportunity. For us, we will work out what is the best combination going forward into this Test match, what is going to help us to get those 20 wickets, who do we feel can—like I said in the previous question—who can fulfill roles for us into the wind, with the wind, and in terms of partnerships,” he added.

Focus On Bowling In The Right Areas

Morkel also warned the players against spending too much time thinking about the pitch, grass cover, wind or statistics. According to him, India’s success will depend on sticking to the basics and building strong bowling partnerships.

“We just need to sort of block the outside noise out and play a game of cricket, you know? We still need to get the ball in the right area, we still need to bowl well in partnerships. So not to overthink conditions so much. I think sometimes we can get sort of caught out by seeing the colour of the wicket, the grass, the wind, uh, looking at stats, and we forget to bowl the ball in the right area consistently enough. I think if you look at the stats here, you know, guys that can get their lengths right are successful on day one and two. I think for us it’s getting as quick as possible back into red-ball cricket mindset, back into what is our process that gives us success, and can we then do that for a long period of time,” he added.

India’s Test Squad For New Zealand Series

Shubman Gill will lead India in the series, with KL Rahul named vice-captain. The squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Siraj and other pace options.

India Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar.