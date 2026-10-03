India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026: Pitch and weather conditions for the gold medal clash

Here are the pitch and weather updates for the gold medal clash between India and Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ind vs Pak Asian Games 2026: Pitch and weather reports

Big day for the cricket fans as they will witness a cult rivalry at the Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin City, Japan. The Indian team will take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals of the Asian Games 2026 to compete for a gold medal.

This match is going to be interesting for both sides as both of them will try their best to secure a gold medal for their respective country. The Men in Blue will look to defend their men’s cricket Asian Games title.

Speaking about their last matches in the Asian Games 2026, Shreyas Iyer’s Team India faced Sri Lanka in the semi-finals of this event. While batting first, the Indian team scored 169 runs on the board in 20 overs, where the star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Ishan Kishan, played a phenomenal knock for his side by adding an 80-run contribution to the scoreboard. He made this score off 46 balls. In his knock, he smashed four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 173.

Meanwhile, pocket dynamite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also played a short but crisp innings for his side in the semi-final clash against Sri Lanka. Sooryavanshi scored 38 runs off 21 balls, including six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 180. While defending this total, Indian bowlers displayed their brilliance, which helped them to bowl out their opponents for a mini-score of 45 runs to seal the match by 124 runs to qualify for the finals.

On the other hand, their arch-rivals, Pakistan, faced Bangladesh as their opponents in the semi-final clash of the Asian Games 2026. The match was shortened to 13 overs from 20 overs as rain played a spoiler in this match. However, Bangladesh batted first in this match, where they managed to score 111 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Pakistan’s bowlers played a major role in letting Bangladesh add a low score to the board. The target of 112 runs was a piece of cake for them to chase as they took 11.3 overs to chase down by losing four wickets only to win this match and confirm their spot for the final clash of the Asian Games 2026.

Throughout these Asian Games 2026, there is one thing that played a spoiler or created challenges for each side in men’s cricket, which is the weather and pitch conditions for Japan’s venue.

India vs Pakistan pitch and weather updates

Ahead of this final clash between India and Pakistan for the gold medal. It’s high time to discuss the weather updates and pitch conditions at the Korogi Athletic Park.

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny in the city on Saturday. According to AccuWeather, the temperature could be around 26 degrees Celsius at 1:30pm local time (10am IST) with only 3 per cent cloud cover.

The Weather Channel is also expecting a mix of sunshine and clouds, with the temperature staying close to 26 degrees Celsius.

The pitch at Korogi Athletic Park has not been easy for batters. The average first-innings score is 125, and seven out of 10 innings have seen teams score less than 150 runs. The pitch has also helped spinners with some turn and slow bounce. Batters may need to play carefully and take time before going for big shots. A score of around 150-160 could be a good total on this pitch.

India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim