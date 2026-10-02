India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 final: When and where to watch IND vs PAK gold medal match

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Check India vs Pakistan match date, time, venue, live streaming and TV telecast details for the gold medal clash.

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India and Pakistan will clash in the Asian Games 2026 cricket final. (Photo: BCCI/X)

India will take on Pakistan in the men’s cricket final in Asian Games 2026 on Saturday October 3. The much-awaited clash will decide the gold medal, with both teams reaching the title match after winning their respective semifinals.

India, led by Shreyas Iyer, entered the final after a strong 124-run win over Sri Lanka. Pakistan, meanwhile, beat Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-affected semifinal to book their place in the gold medal clash.

When and where is India vs Pakistan final?

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final to be played on Saturday, October 3 at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

The match will begin at 10:00 AM IST, which is 1:30 PM local time in Japan. The bronze medal match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will take place earlier on the same day.

This will be the first India-Pakistan men’s cricket match at the Asian Games. India are also the defending champions after winning the gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Where to watch IND vs PAK final live?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket final live on Sony Sports Network.

The India vs Pakistan final will also be available for live streaming on SonyLIV through its app and website. Fans can follow the match live from 10:00 AM onwards.

How did India reach the final?

India produced a dominant display against Sri Lanka in the semifinal. After being asked to bat first, India posted 169/7 on the board.

Ishan Kishan played the key innings with an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls, while teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added 38 runs. India then bowled Sri Lanka out for just 45 runs to complete a massive 124-run victory.

Jasprit Bumrah made an early impact with the ball, while Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma also picked up wickets as India wrapped up the match comfortably.

Pakistan also eye Asian Games gold

Pakistan booked their place in the final after defeating Bangladesh by six wickets in a semifinal affected by rain. The result set up the first-ever Asian Games men’s cricket final between India and Pakistan.

With the gold medal at stake, both teams will now look to finish their Asian Games campaign with the biggest prize.

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final: Match details