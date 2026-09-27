IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Justin Greaves smashes maiden one-day century, Kuldeep Yadav gets his wicket immediately after it – Watch

West Indies batter Justin Greaves smashed a well deserved maiden one-day century in the first of a three-match ODI series against India but his innings was shortened right after hitting triple figures

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Justin Greaves in action in the 1st ODI against India at Trivandrum.

West Indies batter Justin Greaves smashed a well deserved maiden one-day century in the first of a three-match ODI series against India but his innings was shortened right after hitting triple figures, courtesy of Kuldeep Yadav’s brilliant googly which left Greaves totally confused.

Greaves reached the three-figure mark in 104 balls, hitting 12 boundaries during his innings. His century came at a strike rate of 96.15 and gave West Indies a strong platform after India opted to bowl first.

The right-hander looked comfortable against the Indian attack and built a solid opening partnership with John Campbell. The pair added 135 runs before Campbell was dismissed, giving West Indies the start they needed.

Greaves then took responsibility for keeping the innings together after the opening stand was broken. He found the boundaries when India bowled loose deliveries and kept the scoreboard moving with singles and twos.

Ravindra Jadeja to Justin Greaves, 1 run, Maiden ODI hundred for Justin Greaves! Fantastic Inning from Justin Greaves.#INDvWI #TeamIndia #FIFAASEANCup pic.twitter.com/MWmFkbayPv — Bhadresh Prajapati (@bhadresh_33) September 27, 2026

The century was a major moment in Greaves’ ODI career since it was his first. He had already made an impact in Test cricket, but this was his first hundred in the 50-over format.

Greaves remained in control for most of his innings and put West Indies in a strong position. His hundred also put pressure back on India after the visitors had made a positive start at the Green Field Stadium in Trivandrum.

The right-hand batter completed his century with a single off Ravindra Jadeja.

Kuldeep Yadav shortens Justin Greaves’ stay at the crease

Right after getting to his century in the 35th over, Justin Greaves’ innings was shortened by Kuldeep Yadav with a tremendous googly. Greaves had absolutely no idea as to what he do against that sort of delivery with the ball hitting his pads for lbw.

🚨Kuldeep Yadav gets Justin Greaves 👀 -Umpire gave Greaves NOT OUT.

-But Kuldeep convinced Shubman Gill to take the review.

-Third umpire overturned the decision to OUT Kuldeep then takes another wicket.🔥 pic.twitter.com/OHzVpp69NG — Aarya 🕊️ (@Vitamin_Vk18) September 27, 2026

Greaves went for a sweep against Kuldeep’s wrong’un but missed the ball completely. The delivery struck him on the back leg and India reviewed the not-out decision. Hawk-Eye showed the ball hitting the off stump, giving Kuldeep his fourth wicket. Greaves was dismissed for 101 off 108 balls.

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

West Indies XI: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (WK/C), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales.