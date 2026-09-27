IND vs WI, 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI: Who’s in and Who’s out for the opening clash?

Here is the predicted playing XI for the first ODI of the series as Shubman Gill's Team India is taking on Shai Hope's West Indies. Scroll down to find out the squad.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-wi-1st-odi-predicted-playing-xi-whos-in-and-whos-out-for-the-opening-clash-8530478/ Copy

IND vs WI first ODI predicted playing XI

The much-awaited day for cricket fans as the Indian team will begin to play the three-match ODI series against West Indies. This match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

This match is more interesting for the Indians as they will get to see the legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who is returning to the Indian team after playing against England in the ODI series.

Other than them, star Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja could also been seen playing in this match, after a while in the Indian jersey. Meanwhile, in wicketkeeping, star batter KL Rahul will be at his best to keep the wickets for the Men in blue.

In the bowling attack, Shubman Gill’s side might be seen with players like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who are known for their impressive wicket-taking bowling performances. Both players played a crucial role for the Indian team at crucial times.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is carrying a great all-rounder option with them as this star also played in the friendly series, which was played against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Nitish Kumar Reddy, this Indian star, really improved in the bowling option. He could play a big role for the hosts in this three-match ODI series.

Well, on the other hand, Shai Hope’s West Indies are also looking to deliver brilliance for their side in this series. As the Indian side is one of the toughest sides to compete with.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the West Indies players will perform on the Indian soil and how they will address the challenges and pitch conditions.

To win this match, both sides will come up with a strong playing XI, who will play a crucial role for their side to win this clash and seal the series as well.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies predicted XI: John Campbell, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul