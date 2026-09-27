IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli makes HISTORY in Thiruvananthapuram, breaks major record against West Indies

Virat Kohli creates a new record against West Indies in the 1st ODI and is just 59 runs away from completing 15,000 ODI runs. Read on to know the full details.

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Virat Kohli creates history against West Indies, eyes 15,000 ODI runs in 1st ODI. (Photo: IANS)

Virat Kohli returned to India’s playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday and immediately added another major record to his name.

Kohli featured in the series opener at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, marking his 44th ODI appearance against the West Indies. With this, he moved past former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin to become India’s most-capped player in ODIs against the Caribbean side.

The 37-year-old now has another major milestone in sight as he looks to add to his remarkable ODI record.

Kohli becomes India’s most-capped player against West Indies

Before the match, Kohli and Azharuddin were tied at 43 ODIs against the West Indies. His appearance in the series opener took him to 44 matches, giving him the top spot among Indian players.

Kapil Dev follows the two with 42 appearances, while Rahul Dravid played 40 ODIs against the West Indies. MS Dhoni is next on the list with 39 matches.

However, Kohli is still some distance away from the overall record. Pakistan legends Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram have played 64 ODIs each against the West Indies, the joint-most by any player.

PLAYER NAME TIME SPAN MATCHES RUNS BEST SCORE 100 Virat Kohli 2009-2026 44* 2261 157* 9 Mohammad Azharuddin 1985-1998 43 998 81 0 Kapil Dev 1979-1994 42 842 87 0 Rahul Dravid 1997-2009 40 1348 109* 3 MS Dhoni 2005-2019 39 1005 95 0 Sachin Tendulkar 1991-2011 39 1573 141* 4

Kohli eyes 15,000 ODI runs

Kohli entered the match with 14,941 runs from 314 ODIs. He needs only 59 more runs to become the second player in men’s ODI history to reach the 15,000-run mark.

Only Sachin Tendulkar has crossed that landmark so far.

A score of 59 or more in Thiruvananthapuram would therefore give Kohli another place in the history books. He will also have an opportunity to move closer to Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI runs scored at home.

Kohli’s return comes as India begin their three-match ODI series against West Indies. The series is part of the team’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with Shubman Gill continuing as captain.

Another record within Kohli’s reach

Kohli also has a chance to create another unique record against the West Indies.

He currently has nine ODI centuries against the Caribbean side. If he scores a hundred in Thiruvananthapuram, he would become the first batter to score 10 ODI centuries against West Indies.

That makes the opening game an important one for Kohli on an individual level, with several milestones within reach.

India playing XI for 1st ODI

India handed a debut to Naman Dhir for the series opener, while Rohit Sharma and Kohli returned to ODI action. Gill leads the side, with KL Rahul taking the wicketkeeping duties.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

The first ODI is the beginning of a three-match series, with the second match scheduled in Guwahati on September 30 and the third in New Chandigarh on October 3.