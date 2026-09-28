IND vs WI 2026 1st ODI: Virat Kohli becomes 1st ever cricketer to achieve THIS feat, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record as well

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 139 in 1st ODI to guide Team India to a eight-wicket win over West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

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Virat Kohli en route to scoring 139 not out vs West Indies in 1st ODI on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026 1st ODI: Former India captain Virat Kohli continued his sublime form with the bat, smashing his record-extending 55th ODI century off only 74 balls to lead his side to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over West Indies in the first game of the three-match ODI series at the Greenfields International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Kohli scored his 42nd international century at home to equal the record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar while former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is in third place on this list with 36 international tons at home. In the process, Kohli also became the first-ever batter to score over 7000 ODI runs at home.

The 37-year-old batter now has 7006 runs in 126 ODI innings at home during his blazing knock of 139 not out off 88 balls with 9 sixes and 10 fours. Tendulkar has been consigned to the second spot in this list with 6976 runs in 160 innings while Ponting had 5521 runs in 151 innings.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is fourth on this list with 5249 runs in 103 ODI innings in India while former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis had 5186 runs in 137 ODI innings at home.

“There are no excuses” ️#ViratKohli drops a masterclass in mindset and commitment for the next generation #INDvWI 2nd ODI WED, 30th SEP, 1 PM pic.twitter.com/PSU5PG4EwI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 27, 2026

Kohli also became only the 2nd batter ever to complete 15000 runs in ODI cricket and has been the fastest-ever to achieve this feat ahead of Tendulkar. “You have to love what you do to evolve as he has done over such a long period of time. I think this puts him in a rarefied atmosphere, given that he has achieved 15,000 runs in 74 fewer innings than the great Sachin Tendulkar, whom I hold in high regard, having played against him. Where his legacy will end, he certainly has to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, batter in this format of the game,” former West Indies pacer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop told JioStar after the first ODI match.

“I mean, this is extraordinary. A lot of these fans watching on television and here in the ground appreciate it, but I don’t think we will fully appreciate it until some time after he concludes his playing days,” Bishop added.

Virat Kohli matches Sunil Gavaskar’s record

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter also equalled former India opener Sunil Gavaskar’s record of most international hundreds against West Indies. Gavaskar had 13 tons in 38 matches while Kohli also has 13 in 74 ties.

“Virat is different in that respect, the appetite that he has for runs, his calculation of how to chase a total, I think that is unsurpassed in this game. Virat has a sense of occasion that he may not confess to, but again, that’s his evolution.

“I still can’t believe 15,000… I know Sachin got there, but that’s a heck of a lot of runs. So, if I had flowers right now, I’d give them to him because he certainly deserves his flowers,” Bishop said about Kohli.

Team India will take on West Indies in 2nd ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.