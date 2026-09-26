IND vs WI 2026 1st ODI: Virat Kohli declares he wants to win his ‘last’ World Cup with Team India

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma open up on their motivation, World Cup plans and the challenge of playing in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Read on to know the full details.

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London: India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal during the third ODI match between India and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are already looking ahead to the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. With both India stalwarts now playing only ODI cricket at the international level, the upcoming home season will be an important part of their preparations for the marquee tournament.

India will begin their new home season against the West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday. Ahead of the series opener, Kohli and Rohit spoke to JioStar about the challenge of playing a 50-over World Cup and what motivates them as they look towards the tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Virat Kohli calls 2027 World Cup his final challenge

For Kohli, the 2027 World Cup carries extra importance as he expects it to be his final appearance in the tournament for India.

The former India captain explained why the 50-over format demands a different level of preparation and intensity compared to T20 cricket. He also pointed out that playing a World Cup in overseas conditions adds another challenge.

“The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it’s about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also now, it’s in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you. For me, it’s the last World Cup I’m going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I’m absolutely ready,” Kohli said.

Kohli’s words underline his desire to make the most of what could be his final World Cup campaign with India. The batter also made it clear that winning the tournament remains the main target.

Rohit Sharma looks ahead to another World Cup

Meanwhile, Rohit spoke about the motivation that continues to drive him as he looks towards the 2027 World Cup.

The India opener said he does not view his past achievements as the end of his journey. For him, every major ICC tournament brings a new challenge because teams face different opponents and play at different venues.

“The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished. As long as you’re playing, there is always something to look forward to. And I’m looking forward to the World Cup, looking at what lies ahead for me. When the World Cup is played, when we play an ICC tournament, it has its own unique challenge, because you face different opponents, you play at different venues. So, you have to prepare differently, think in a different way and that is the challenge,” Rohit told JioStar.

West Indies series begins World Cup build-up

The three-match ODI series against the West Indies gives both players an opportunity to start building towards the 2027 World Cup.

With the tournament still more than a year away, India will have several ODI matches to fine-tune their combination. For Kohli and Rohit, the series also marks another step towards what could be a significant final chapter in their World Cup careers.