IND vs WI 2026 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad share special moment during Team India’s training session

Team India begin preparations for the 1st ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram as Ruturaj Gaikwad is seen talking to Virat Kohli during the nets session.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli during Team India’s training session ahead of the 1st ODI against West Indies. (Photo: X)

Team India stepped up preparations for the first ODI against West Indies as the players took part in an intense net session in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The three-match series will begin on Sunday, with India looking to get their combination right before the opening game.

Among the key moments from the practice session was a conversation between Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad has returned to the Indian ODI squad for the series and is expected to have an important role in the middle order.

Shubhman gill and yashasvi Jaiswal were batting together 1st net while kl Rahul batting alone in 2nd net and at the 3rd net Virat Kohli batting with ruturaj Gaikwad. Rohit Sharma only did a warm-up today so far hasn’t batted in the nets at Greenfield stadium… pic.twitter.com/itDuT5p5et — ⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 24, 2026

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return to ODI action

The series will once again bring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back into India’s ODI setup. The two experienced batters have remained focused on the 50-over format after the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.

India will be looking to bounce back after losing their previous ODI series against England 1-2 in July. With several senior players unavailable due to the Asian Games campaign in Japan, the West Indies series also gives the team an opportunity to test its options.

Captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were among those seen training in the nets.

Kohli brings strong ODI numbers

Kohli remains one of India’s most successful ODI batters. He has scored 14,941 runs in 314 matches and 302 innings at an average of 58.59. His tally includes 54 centuries and 79 fifties.

The former India captain has been particularly strong while chasing targets. He has scored 6,235 runs in 111 matches and 105 innings in successful run-chases, averaging an outstanding 89.07. His tally in these matches includes 24 centuries and 29 fifties.

Kohli has also enjoyed a good run in ODIs this year. He has scored 384 runs in six innings at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate above 106. His performances include one century and three half-centuries.

Rohit looks to continue strong ODI record

Rohit is India’s third-highest run-scorer and century-maker in ODIs. The opener has accumulated 11,895 runs in 288 matches and 280 innings at an average of 48.95. He has 34 centuries and 62 fifties to his name.

The former captain has had a mixed run this year, scoring 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate above 99. He has hit one century and one fifty, with his best score being 138 against England at Lord’s.

With Rohit and Kohli back in the side, India will hope their experience can provide stability as the team begins its three-match ODI series against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.