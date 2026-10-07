IND vs WI 2026 1st T20: Shreyas Iyer breaks MASSIVE record of Virat Kohli in Lucknow, only Babar Azam ahead of him now

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer scored 102 not out to set up his side's 8-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20I at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

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Indian captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring a century in 1st T20 vs West Indies at Lucknow. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20: Team India captain Shreyas Iyer notched up his maiden T20I century off only 42 balls in the first match of the five-game series against West Indies at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. He became the first Indian captain to score a century while chasing in T20I cricket history till date.

In the process, Iyer broke the record of former India skipper Virat Kohli. Iyer’s score of 102 not out is now the highest by an Indian captain in a T20I run chase, surpassing Kohli’s 94 not out in 50 balls also against West Indies in Hyderabad in December 2019.

Rohit Sharma’s highest score while being T20I skipper when chasing is 85 in 43 balls against Bangladesh in Rajkot in 2019 while Suryakumar Yadav’s top-score while chasing is 82 not out in 37 balls against New Zealand in Raipur in 2026.

Here are the highest scores by Indian captain in T20I cricket while chasing…

Name Runs Balls vs Venue Date Shreyas Iyer 102 n.o. 43 West Indies Lucknow October 6, 2019 Virat Kohli 94 n.o. 50 West Indies Hyderabad December 6, 2019 Rohit Sharma 85 43 Bangladesh Rajkot November 7, 2019 Virat Kohli 85 61 Australia Sydney December 8, 2020 Suryakumar Yadav 82 n.o. 37 New Zealand Raipur January 23, 2026 Virat Kohli 82 54 Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) September 6, 2017

A night to remember for Shreyas Iyer! Hear it from Shreyas Iyer as he reflects on his maiden hundred and #TeamIndia’s victory! Watch #INDvWI | 2nd T20I FRI, 9th OCT, 6 PM! https://t.co/yEjPSzC3Fb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2026

The record for the highest score by the captain while chasing in a T20I match belongs to former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who had scored 122 off 59 balls against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion in 2021, while chasing 204 to win.

Babar had also scored 110 not out in 66 balls against England while chasing in Karachi in 2022. Australia’s Mitchell Marsh piled up 103 not out in 52 balls against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in 2025.

India captain Shreyas Iyer revealed that it was a dream come true scoring a century in T20I cricket. “After the exhausting travel, didn’t realise where I was. Everyday I need to wake up like this! Bowling first helped us a lot. We just didn’t look at jetlag as an excuse,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

“We saw the excitement of India vs West Indies in the ODIs and how amazing that was. It was important to stick to the process. Exultant! Was thinking about my first century and dreams do come true,” Iyer added.

The Punjab Kings captain has also now notched up 10 consecutive wins in T20I cricket since starting his captaincy career with back-to-back series losses to Ireland and England. “Winning tastes different. If it is your day, win the match for the team. Overall it was a comprehensive performance. If we continue with the same mindset we will be one of the most destructive teams in T20,” Iyer added.