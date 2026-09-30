IND vs WI 2026, 2nd ODI Guwahati weather: Will rain play spoilsport in second game of the series

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Check Guwahati weather forecast, rain chances, Barsapara Stadium pitch report and predicted playing XIs for India vs West Indies.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-wi-2026-2nd-odi-guwahati-weather-will-rain-play-spoilsport-in-second-game-of-the-series-8531507/ Copy

IND vs WI 2026, 2nd ODI Guwahati weather and Barsapara Stadium pitch report. (Photo: @ICC/x)

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: India will face West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30. Shubman Gill’s side took a 1-0 lead after an eight-wicket win in the opening game and will now have a chance to seal the series.

The first ODI saw India chase down 296 with ease, with Gill and Virat Kohli scoring unbeaten centuries. Kuldeep Yadav also played a key role with the ball, finishing with four wickets. West Indies, meanwhile, will need to improve in all three departments to stay alive in the series.

Guwahati weather forecast for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

The weather could be one of the talking points in Guwahati. The forecast for Wednesday suggests hot and humid conditions, with partly sunny skies and a possibility of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

One forecast has put the rain probability at around 78 per cent, while temperatures are expected to remain around 34 degrees Celsius. The teams will therefore have to keep an eye on the weather as the match gets underway at 2 PM IST.

Barsapara Stadium pitch report for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium has generally offered a good surface for batting in ODI cricket. The pitch can provide decent bounce and carry, while the relatively short boundaries and quick outfield can help batters score freely.

Pacers could get some assistance with the new ball, particularly if there is movement in the air. As the innings progresses, batting can become easier. Spinners could also come into the game in the middle overs, while dew later in the evening may make bowling difficult.

The venue has also witnessed some big scores in the past, including Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 152 against West Indies in 2018.

India’s combination in focus

India’s batting unit delivered a strong performance in the first ODI, but the bowling combination remains an area to watch. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are unavailable, while Nitish Kumar Reddy opened the bowling in the series opener.

India could consider bringing Mohammed Siraj back into the attack, although the final XI will only be confirmed at the toss. The top order featuring Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli is expected to remain central to India’s plans.

West Indies need a strong response

West Indies will have to win in Guwahati to take the series into a decider. Justin Greaves scored his maiden ODI century in the opening match, while John Campbell and Amir Jangoo also made useful contributions.

However, the visitors struggled to put enough pressure on India during the chase. Their bowlers will need early wickets and better control in the middle overs if they are to challenge the hosts.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.