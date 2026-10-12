IND vs WI 2026 3rd T20: Didn’t plan to concede three sixes before taking wicket, says Naman Dhir

Team India all-rounder Naman Dhir claimed two wickets in his side's 14-run win over West Indies in the 3rd T20I match in Indore on Sunday.

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India's Naman Dhir reacts during 3rd T20I match vs West Indies in Indore. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20: Team India all-rounder Naman Dhir has developed an unique habit since he made his debut against West Indies this month. Dhir, turning out in his third T20I games for India, claimed 2 for 39 with the ball as Indians beat West Indies by 14 runs in the third game of the five-match ODI series to go 2-1 up at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder now has 5 five wicket and all of them have come immediately after conceding a six. In fact, Dhir’s first wicket in the third T20I matches – of Kamil Pooran – came after conceding three sixes in the over. But the Indian all-rounder claimed that it is not a deliberate plan on his part.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Haier Cricket Live’, Naman Dhir said, “As an off-spinner, I don’t have too many variations, so I have to rely on my line and length and vary my pace. That has always been my thinking. As they say that in T20 cricket, an attacking option can also be a defensive option because there is nothing better than taking a wicket. It helps being a batter because you understand the batter’s stance, where his backlift is coming from, his guard and the kind of shots he can play.

“I keep observing these things when I bowl. I didn’t plan to concede three sixes and then take a wicket. For instance, when Kamil Pooran was batting, he was looking to play every shot towards the leg side and get room to free his arms, so I wanted to cramp him for room. I made a couple of errors in the first two deliveries. I knew I was bowling my third over, the batter was set, and with the run rate being high, he was bound to take a chance. And, ultimately, he got out playing exactly the kind of shot I wanted him to, getting caught at square-leg. So, these little things help me a lot, and as a bowler, I keep looking for such small details,” Dhir added.

WATCH Naman Dhir dismiss Shimron Hetmyer in 3rd T20I match HERE…

Stumps Rattled x 2⃣ ✌️ Arshdeep Singh Naman Dhir strike TIMBER Updates ▶️ https://t.co/0ve4uDWSIn #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/qtM2RxaCyp — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2026

The 26-year-old Punjab all-rounder has scored 1236 runs in 64 T20I matches at an average of 25.75 with a strike-rate of 156.85 with 5 fifties. He was retained for Rs 5.25 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 season and scored 318 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 147.22 with 2 fifties.

He claimed that he considers himself more of batting all-rounder rather than a bowling one. “I am a batting all-rounder. I got an opportunity to bat in this game, but I am a bit disappointed that I couldn’t capitalise on it. However, it’s not as if I don’t bowl. The Impact Player rule in the IPL means I get fewer opportunities to bowl there, but I have been bowling ever since I started playing cricket, and I really enjoy it.

“As far as my role is concerned, I have been told by the coaches and captain that I will bat at number six or seven, depending on the situation, so that role is flexible. With the ball, my responsibility is to bowl two or three overs economically whenever the team needs me,” Dhir said.

Asked about his goals for the near future, Naman Dhir said, “I don’t function that way, by looking too far ahead. I don’t have any specific goals as of now. I’m just playing my cricket, enjoying it, and wherever God takes me, I’ll go.”