IND vs WI 2026 4th T20: Abhishek Sharma breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s world record, becomes batter with most T20I sixes in a calendar year

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 29 as his side lost the 4th T20I match by 24 runs to West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

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Team India opener Abhishek Sharma in action against West Indies in the 4th T20I match in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20: Team India may have lost the 4th T20I match against West Indies by 24 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, but there was some reason to cheer for the home side. Indian opener and world No. 2 T20I Abhishek Sharma set a new world record on his ‘home ground’

Abhishek, who was dismissed for 29 in 24 balls with one six and 3 fours, surpassed former India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s world record of hitting most T20I sixes in a calendar year (batters from full-member nations). The Indian opener’s solitary six took him past Suryakumar Yadav’s tally of 68 sixes which he had achieved in 2022.

The Sunriser Hyderabad opener now has 69 sixes in 2026 and with one T20I match against West Indies remaining apart from five against New Zealand and three against Sri Lanka, Abhishek Sharma can become first-ever batter from Test Playing nation to hit 100 T20I sixes in a calendar year.

WATCH Abhishek Sharma in action in 4th T20I match vs West Indies in Hyderabad HERE…

. . ! #AbhishekSharma shuffle-lofts Springer over the bowler’s head and way past the sightscreen for SIX! #INDvWI 4th T20I | LIVE NOW https://t.co/u6TUkXnpvZ https://t.co/ohzdRcmSib — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 14, 2026

Abhishek Sharma had also hit 54 sixes in T20I cricket in the 2025 season while Ishan Kishan has already hit 52 sixes in 2026 so far. He also completed 1000 runs in T20 cricket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, during his knock of 29 and now has 1004 runs at the venue.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is Abhishek Sharma’s home ground as he was retained for Rs 14 crore by Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026 season. Abhishek also has the second-most number of sixes in Hyderabad, behind only former Australia opener David Warner.

Indian southpaw has 71 sixes in 32 T20 matches in the city, behind David Warner’s tally of 77 sixes in 35 matches in Hyderabad.

Team India become 2nd team to complete 2000 T20I sixes

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India created history on Wednesday, becoming the second team to complete 2,000 sixes as a unit in the T20I format on Wednesday. Sanju Samson’s six in the third over bowled by Roston Chase marked India’s 2000th maximum in T20I cricket.

India is the only second team to have reached the milestone, having achieved the feat in 297 matches. West Indies is the first team to have reached 2,000 T20I sixes, with 2,026 sixes in 259 matches so far. New Zealand (1,585), Pakistan (1,507) and South Africa (1,407) hold other spots in the top five.

Samson also became the sixth Indian to hit 100 T20I sixes during the fourth T20I against West Indies at Hyderabad.

Now, Samson has 102 T20I sixes with Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (179), Abhishek Sharma (141 at the time of writing), Hardik Pandya (126) and Virat Kohli (124) being the other members of India’s 100 sixes club in the format.