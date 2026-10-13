IND vs WI 2026 4th T20: Abhishek Sharma eyes MASSIVE record on return to Hyderabad on Wednesday

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma will be playing at his 'homeground' in Hyderabad when he faces West Indies in 4th T20I match on Wednesday.

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Team India opener Abhishek Sharma scored 69 in 3rd T20I in Indore. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026: Team India opener Abhishek Sharma will be eyeing another major record when he returns to his ‘home ground’ of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad where his side will take on West Indies in the fourth match of five-game T20I series on Wednesday. Abhishek turns out for Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad which has its homeground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The World No. 2 T20I batters, who smashed 69 in 30 balls in the third T20I match in Indore on Sunday, will be aiming to complete 1000 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in T20 cricket. Ahead of the fourth T20I match, Abhishek has scored 975 runs in 31 T20 matches with a strike-rate of 211.03 with a best of 141 and 2 hundreds along with 7 fifties.

Abhishek, who was retained for Rs 14 crore by Kavya Maran’s SRH ahead of IPL 2026, completed his 2000 T20I runs in the last match in Indore. He has scored 2036 runs in 65 T20I matches till date at an average of 32.83 with 3 hundreds and 14 fifties at a strike-rate of 195.95.

In the IPL 2026 season, Abhishek had scored 563 runs in 15 matches at an average of 40.21 with 1 century and 4 fifties at a strike-rate of 204.72. After India’s 14-run win over West Indies in the third T20I match in Indore, Abhishek was seen in a hilarious chat with pacer Prince Yadav.

The Lucknow Super Giants pacer revealed that Abhishek Sharma had lent him his willow in the Indore match. “Obviously, bhaiya team ke liye contribute karna toh acchi baat hi hai, woh chahe bowling ho, batting ho, fielding ho, kisi se bhi kare, toh main bhi bas accha hi feel kar raha hu. Abhi bhai ne woh bat diya tha na mere ko, toh bhaiya bole ki beizzati mat kara diyo bat ki, toh maine uski izzat rakhi. (Obviously, brother, it is great to contribute to the team, whether it’s with the ball, bat, or in the fielding. So, I am feeling good. So, Abhi bhaiya gave me his bat earlier and said, ‘don’t embarrass the bat’. So, I kept its honour),” Yadav told BCCI.

The batting talent you know

The reason you don’t Prince Yadav and Abhishek Sharma reveal it in this – By @ameyatilak #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @OfficialAbhi04 https://t.co/fl4WZkuKrr — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2026

“Main England mein bhi khela tha bhaiya ke bat se, chhakka mara tha. Haan abhi maine chhakka mara tha Ireland mein bhi, aur yahan pe bhi, fir bhaiya ka hi bat leke jaunga, agli baar bhi main fir. Thank you bhaiya for the bat. (I played with Abhi bhaiya’s bat in England (Ireland) too),” he added.

Team India are leading West Indies 2-1 in the five-match series and a win in the 4th match in Hyderabad will give Shreyas Iyer’s side an unassailable lead in the series.