IND vs WI 2026 4th T20: Sanju Samson comes out in defence of Indian bowlers, says ‘we have good quality talent’

Team India opener Sanju Samson's 22-ball 56 went in vain as his side lost by 24 runs to West Indies in 4th T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

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Team India opener Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring a fifty in 4th T20 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20: Team India opener Sanju Samson top-scored for his side with a blazing 56 in 22 balls with 4 sixes and six fours even as the home side lost by 24 runs in the 4th T20I match against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Samson scored a 20-ball fifty in the clash but couldn’t stop Windies from leveling the series at 2-2 ahead of the deciding clash at M. Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

For the third time in succession, the Indian bowling attack conceded over 200 runs – 247 in the 4th T20I match in Hyderabad – but Samson defended the bowlers from the home side. Shreyas Iyer’s Team India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs after West Indies had posted 247 for 3 with Shai Hope scoring his second hundred of the T20I series – 102 in 50 balls.

The Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper was asked weather Indians were missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the T20I series against West Indies. “He (Bumrah) is a once-in-a-generation bowler, and we are very lucky to have him. But we also have some really good talent coming through. Arshdeep has been doing a great job, and the way Prince Yadav has bowled in the last few games has been very impressive,” Samson said in the post-match press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“We have some really good quality talent, and the more we play them and back them, the more matches we give them, the better they will become,” Samson said.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20I Sixes & counting for Chetta! Two consecutive maximums by #SanjuSamson, including sending a 149 KPH delivery soaring into the stands! #INDvWI 4th T20I | LIVE NOW https://t.co/u6TUkXnpvZ https://t.co/C0PbcOvSIf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 14, 2026

Samsom became the 6th Indian batter to complete 100 sixes in T20I format of the game. But he was quick to praise West Indies skipper Shai Hope for his brilliant century in the first innings. “He has been playing really well, and we need to respect what he has been doing. He has been playing some really good cricketing shots without taking too many risks. We have to give him credit for the way he is batting, and we are definitely working on how to respond to him in every game,” Samson said about Hope.

Games in Hyderabad can be high-scoring: Sanju Samson

Samson said the pitch conditions at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad offered good bounce, making it conducive for high-scoring T20 cricket. “Coming to Hyderabad, we know we get good bounce on the track and that the games can be high-scoring. That has been a constant feature of this series,” Samson said.

Chasing 248 to win, India had made a blazing start with Samson smashing 56 off 23 balls, including six fours and four sixes, as the hosts raced to 60 without loss in four overs. Samson said the dismissal of Indian vice-captain Tilak Varma, who scored 43 off 25 deliveries, proved decisive as India were still in the hunt till then.

“I think the turning point was when Tilak got out. As I said, we were cruising along nicely. Reddy and Tilak were putting the bowlers under pressure and batting really well,” Samson said.

The CSK star also backed Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, saying one match should not overshadow their performances. “I think Ishan and Abhishek Sharma are two of the best batters in the world at the top of the order. You cannot really ask for more from them. One game (not scoring) is fine,” Samson felt.