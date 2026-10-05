IND vs WI 2026: Big blow for Shubman Gill and Team India after losing 3rd ODI, ICC have taken BIG action

Shubmn Gill's Team India failed to defend 351 runs and ended up losing the third and final ODI match against West Indies by five wickets on Saturday.

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Shubman Gill's Team India claimed ODI series 2-1 against West Indies. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026: Shubman Gill and Team India failed to defend 351 runs in the third and final ODI match against West Indies at New Chandigarh on Saturday. The hosts still ended up claiming the three-match ODI series 2-1 after winning the first two games in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. But there was bad news for both India and West Indies teams after International Cricket Council (ICC) took big action against both the team.

The ICC announced on Monday that both India and West Indies have been sanctioned for maintaining slow over-rates during the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Gill’s Team India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee, while West Indies have been fined 10 per cent after being ruled four and two overs short of their required over-rates respectively.

The ICC have handed down sanctions to both sides following the third and final ODI between India and West Indies https://t.co/CkqdR9hLxk — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2026

Prakash Bhatt of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions. Both captains – Shubman Gill and Shai Hope – pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings. “The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma,” an ICC statement read.

West Indies entered the final ODI match having already lost the three-match series 2-0, but finished the ODI leg of their India tour in record-breaking fashion with their historic win in New Chandigarh. Skipper Shai Hope led the way with an unbeaten 162 as West Indies chased down 352, recording their highest successful run chase in men’s ODIs.

The two sides will now turn their attention to the five-match T20I series, which begins on 6 October.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Shubman Gill wasn’t pleased by the side’s display after losing the final game. Gill said that there isn’t much time remaining for ‘experimentation’ before ODI World Cup 2027 next year.

“I honestly think there is not that much time to experiment, the combination that we want to play, hopefully, we get all the players that are available from the next series, and the combination that we would like to play in the World Cup, we want to start playing with that combination,” Gill said in the post-match press conference on Saturday.

“I would say it’s been unfortunate, you know, with the injuries and with the scheduling with the other matches being around, it’s been a little bit unfortunate that we have been not able to play the bowling lineup that we would like to,” Gill added.