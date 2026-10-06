IND vs WI 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st T20 Match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs West Indies Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will look to continue their winning run in T20I cricket when they take on West Indies in the first match of five-game series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats in the nets at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20: With the 50-over format now behind them, newly crowned Asian Games 2026 gold medallist will take on West Indies in the first game of five-match T20I series beginning at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Hosts India had won the ODI series 2-1 but Shai Hope’s West Indies will be boosted after their five-wicket win in the third and final ODI match in New Chandigarh.

Shreyas Iyer’s Indian T20I side are on a nine-game winning streak since losing the series to England 4-0. They have notched up back-to-back series whitewash against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan and will look to continue the same run against the Windies as well.

“This group of players have played some exceptional cricket over the last couple of years. The guys who got opportunities came in and, they’ve done a brilliant job. It will be great for Indian cricket if we keep on growing that pool, keep on giving guys that experience of the taste of what it is to play in an Indian shirt,” Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be boosted by the form of their skipper Shai Hope, who will be coming into the T20I series on the back of successive tons in the ODI – including 162 not out in the third ODI few days back. The Windies had pushed India to the limit in their Super 8 match in Mumbai in the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year.

“They (India) know the brand of cricket we play. We know they’re a dangerous team but we’re not going to back down as well,” West Indies all-round Akeal Hosein said at the pre-match press conference in Lucknow.

“Both teams are looking forward to the challenge. It’s just about who plans it best and who executes it best. We’re going to focus on the things that we can control,” Hossain added.

Team India hold a dominant win-loss record against two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies. The Indians have won 20 games and lost only 10 in 31 T20Is till date.

, ! ️ #TeamIndia arrive ahead of the 1st T20I against West Indies! Watch #INDvWI | 1st T20I TUE, 6th OCT, 6 PM https://t.co/ONY6Jjt6zm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match…

When is India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match will take place on Tuesday, October 6.

Where is India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match will be held at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde