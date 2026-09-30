IND vs WI 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs West Indies Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shubman Gill's Team India will look to seal a series win when they face off against West Indies in the 2nd ODI match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

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Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma (right) and Yashasvi Jaiswal on their arrival in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)

IND vs WI 2026 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India will look to secure an ODI series win after failing to win against New Zealand and England this year in the 50-over format as they face West Indies in second match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. The home side started off with a massive eight-wicket win in the first ODI with skipper Gill and Virat Kohli smashing electrifying centuries in the first match.

The visitors led by Shai Hope were off to a flying start in the first ODI with centurion Justin Greaves and opener John Campbell leading the way. But Kuldeep Yadav put brakes on their scoring with a four-wicket haul while giving away only 40 runs to restrict their total below 300 runs.

It was a record-breaking outing for Kohli, who smashed his 55th ODI ton – scoring 139 not out in 88 balls with 9 sixes. Gill also chipped in with 110 but opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 32 after getting off to a fine start in the first game.

But both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have incredible records in ODI cricket when it comes to matches in Guwahati. In his two outings here, the Mumbai Indians batter has scored 235 runs in two innings at an average of 235 and a strike rate of 127.71, with a century and a fifty. His best score is a 117-ball 152 not out against the West Indies came back in 2018.

Rohit is also just 73 runs away from becoming the third Indian to reach 12,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli, on the other hand, had a knock of 110 against New Zealand in November 2010. In 2018, he came back to Assam, experiencing a golden phase in international cricket, particularly ODIs, averaging 133.55 to end the calendar year of 2018. One of his six ODI centuries in 2018 included an unbeaten 140 against the West Indies during a successful run-chase of 323 runs in the city.

But India’s bowling attack will be a concern for Gill apart from the performance of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. “Kuldeep has always been a match winner for India. There are certain aspects where he feels that he needs to improve. He will go into the nets, work at it, and there are aspects where he is very confident about because he has been a part of this team for years. He went for a County stint as well,” Team India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said in the pre-match press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday.

“He comes into a series well prepared and again, he is a player who every team would want to have because he is always lively on and off the field. At the same time, his unique skills help us to perform in any conditions, and being a wrist spinner, a Chinaman bowler definitely adds value to the team,” Bahutule added.

Team India hold the edge in head-to-head record against the Windies with 73 wins as compared to 64 losses in 143 ODI matches till date. West Indies last won against India in ODI cricket in July 2023.

From planning celebrations to watching fan edits, nothing is off limits! ‍ Find out what #ShubmanGill is GILL’TY of and what he’s NOT GILL’TY of! Watch him in action, #INDvWI, 2nd ODI WED, 30th SEP, 1 PM pic.twitter.com/vuoETQzT1r — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 29, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match…

When is India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match will take place on Wednesday, September 30.

Where is India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match will be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match will begin at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match live streaming in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match will be available for live streaming on JioStar website and app in India.

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: John Campbell, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c and wk), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales