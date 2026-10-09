IND vs WI 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd T20I Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs West Indies Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will be aiming for their 11th successive T20I win when they take on West Indies in the second game at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Friday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats in the nets in Ranchi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will look to double their lead in the five-match T20I series when they take on West Indies in the second at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. Indian captain’s maiden T20I century on Tuesday powered the home team to an eight-wicket win over the Windies in the opening game in Lucknow.

It was India’s 10th successive win in T20I cricket under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer since losing the T20I series to England 4-0 earlier this year. Iyer can equal Rohit Sharma’s record of 14 successive wins in T20I cricket if the Indian side can whitewash the Windies 5-0 in this series.

West Indies, on the other hand, got off to a fine start with their in-form captain Shai Hope leading the way with a half-century and middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford also smashing a fifty. But none of the visiting batters could pile up a massive score and were restricted to only 171 in the first innings in Lucknow.

The Windies bowling coach believes that his side’s batters need to play spin better in the middle of the innings. “Definitely, rotation of the strike. Our middle order have Hetty (Hetmyer) and Shai (Hope) as well, and they are very good players of spin,” Rampaul said in the pre-match press conference in Ranchi on Thursday.

“We see that when they bat through the middle, we put up big, challenging scores. So obviously, for our better players of spin, it’s about batting longer into the innings,” Rampaul added.

Team India harped on the fact that they are not prepared to test their bench strength in the series at the cost of losing their winning streak in T20I cricket. “To be honest, when you test your bench, if you win, the process continues. If you lose, there is a very thin line between maintaining that balance,” Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said in Ranchi.

“But obviously, we try and do that. The promising players we have, the way the BCCI runs the system and the way our bench strength is developing, even if two or three of our teams were to play, they would look strong,” Kotak added.

Six-hitting at its absolute peak! Packed with bold aggression and audacious strokeplay, #AbhishekSharma & #IshanKishan rule the charts in clearing the fence! Watch #INDvWI, 2nd T20I FRI, 9th OCT, 6 PM https://t.co/NCElWhaBcS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 8, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match…

When is India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, October 9.

Where is India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match will be held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time will India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match live streaming in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde