IND vs WI 2026 Live Streaming Info, 4th T20I Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs West Indies Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Team India will be eyeing a series win when they take on West Indies in the 4th T20I match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

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Team India will take on West Indies in the 4th T20 match vs West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Source: X)

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will look to seal third successive T20I series win when they take on West Indies in the fourth game of five-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The home side are up 2-1 in the series after the first three matches after their 14-run win in the third match in Indore on Sunday.

The T20 World Cup 2026 winners got a setback in the second match in Ranchi when they failed to defend a 250-run target as West Indies managed to level the series at 1-1 last week. Even in the last match at Indore, the Indian bowlers conceded over 200 runs after posting 223 runs in the first innings.

“The West Indies are a really good side, especially in T20 format. They play so much franchise cricket, so they know how to play this format. The power they have is unbelievable,” Team India vice-captain Tilak Varma said at the pre-match press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

“Everyone can hit the ball. It is not just the openers, number three or four. All their players can strike the ball, and even the 11th batter can come in and hit. Until all 10 wickets fall, the game is not over. We cannot relax,” Tilak added.

The Mumbai Indians batter revealed that head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is celebrating his 44th birthday on Wednesday, has called for an aggressive mindset especially from the bowlers.

“Initially, in the second game, we did not go for wickets. We were slightly defensive when they (West Indies) were scoring runs. But after that, as a team, Gautam (Gambhir) sir also mentioned that we can go for wickets and show that aggression,” Tilak Varma said about advice from Gambhir.

Team India have won all three T20I matches played at Hyderabad including one against West Indies as they chased down 208 to win thanks to Virat Kohli’s heroics. Captain Shreyas Iyer will be hoping for more of the same as they look to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series on Wednesday night.

A proud and special moment Hyderabad fans, how excited are you to see your local boy and #TeamIndia Vice-Captain @TilakV9 take the field tomorrow? ️ #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/ygcQ7z2xgJ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match…

When is India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match will take place on Wednesday, October 14.

Where is India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match live streaming in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd/Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie