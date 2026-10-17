IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies match live on TV and online

India vs West Indies 5th T20I live streaming details: Check when and where to watch the series decider live on TV and online, including match timing, live score and telecast information.

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India and West Indies players during the fifth T20I of the 2026 series. (Photo: BCCI/X)

India and West Indies will clash in the fifth T20I in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17 with the series at stake. The five-match contest is locked at 2-2 with both teams having one last chance to clinch the series trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Cricket fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while online streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST, with the toss to be held at 6:30 PM.

Viewers can tune in to Star Sports for the live telecast or use JioHotstar to follow the action online.

India vs West Indies head-to-head record in T20Is

India have won 22 of their 35 T20I meetings against West Indies. The Caribbean side have registered 12 wins, while one match ended without a result.

Despite India’s overall advantage, the ongoing series has been evenly matched. India won the first and third T20Is, but West Indies responded by winning the second and fourth games to bring the score to 2-2.

The final match will decide which side finishes the series with a victory. India would look to make the most of home advantage while West Indies would look to carry forward the confidence from their recent win in Hyderabad.

The Bengaluru venue is known for its batting friendly pitch and short boundaries. These conditions can help batsmen to score quick runs so both the teams will have to be on their toes with the ball and also make the most of their bowling variations.

Dew could also be a factor in the second innings of the match. If it hits the ground, it may be hard for the bowlers to hold the ball and that could benefit the chasing side.

The series decider could be influenced by the weather with forecasts of overcast skies and a possibility of rain or thunderstorms. Rain can cause interruptions or delays depending on when and how hard it rains.

The stadium’s drainage facilities may help ground staff prepare the field after rain, but the final impact will depend on the conditions on match day.

When will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I be played?

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Where will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match start?

The first ball is scheduled for 7 PM IST, with the toss at 6:30 PM.

Where can fans watch the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match live?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.