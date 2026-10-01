IND vs WI 2026: Naman Dhir replaces Washington Sundar in T20I series, Anshul Kamboj comes in for injured Prasidh Krishna

IND vs WI 2026: Naman Dhir replaces Washington Sundar in India’s T20I squad, while Anshul Kamboj comes in for injured pacer Prasidh Krishna. Find out more about the squad change.

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Naman Dhir and Anshul Kamboj have been added to India’s squads for the West Indies series. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs WI 2026: India have made changes to their squads ahead of the remaining matches against West Indies. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the third ODI after suffering a left hamstring injury during the second match in Guwahati.

The Men’s Selection Committee has picked Anshul Kamboj as Prasidh’s replacement for the ODI. Kamboj will join the Indian squad in Chandigarh.

At the same time, Washington Sundar has been withdrawn from India’s T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. Naman Dhir has been called up as his replacement.

Prasidh Krishna out with hamstring injury

Prasidh picked up the injury during the second ODI in Guwahati. The pacer will now miss the third and final match of the series.

With Prasidh unavailable, India have added Kamboj to the squad. The young all-rounder has earned the call-up after his recent performances in domestic cricket.

India’s updated ODI squad now includes captain Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir and Anshul Kamboj.

Washington Sundar withdrawn from T20I squad

Washington Sundar will not be part of India’s T20I series against West Indies. The decision has been taken after discussions between the Senior Selection Committee and the team management.

The main reason behind the move is India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand. With the new Ranji Trophy season starting on October 11, Washington will now have the chance to play domestic red-ball cricket for his state team.

The move is aimed at giving him valuable match practice ahead of the Test assignment against New Zealand.

Naman Dhir gets T20I call-up

Naman Dhir has been added to the T20I squad as Washington’s replacement. Dhir has already been part of India’s wider white-ball setup and will now have another opportunity at the international level.

His inclusion gives India another option in the middle order as the team prepares for the T20I series.

India’s updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir

India make two changes ahead of next assignments

The latest changes mean India will enter the final ODI without Prasidh Krishna, while Washington Sundar will focus on domestic red-ball cricket before the New Zealand Tests.

For the ODI squad, the addition of Kamboj provides India with another bowling option. In the T20I setup, Dhir’s inclusion keeps the squad balanced after Washington’s withdrawal.

The third ODI will be the final match of the series before India turn their attention towards the T20I leg against West Indies and the upcoming Test assignment against New Zealand.