IND vs WI 2026: Shreyas Iyer jumps up three places, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma retain top two berths in ICC rankings

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer has risen to career-best No. 4 position in ICC T20I rankings ahead of 4th match vs West Indies in Hyderabad.

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Team India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20: There was good news for Indian T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer ahead of the fourth match against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Iyer continued his rise up the ICC T20I batters rankings, jumping up three positions to enter the top five for the first time in his career.

The Indian T20I captain has climbed to the number four position from the 7th place last week with 798 rating points in the ICC rankings announced on Wednesday. Iyer had smashed his maiden T20I century in the series opener in Lucknow earlier this month and his rise to fourth now means India have four players inside the top quartet on the rankings for T20I batters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma retained the top two positions in the ICC T20I rankings. Abhishek, who smashed 69 in the third T20I match in Indore on Sunday, has 883 points while Ishan remains the world no. 1 batter with 891 points.

Latest T20I batting Rankings:

Ishan & Abhishek remains at Top 2 Shreyas Iyer at No.4

He scored 40 (18) and 1 (2) after last week’s rankings, yet jumped 3 places and gained 12 points! https://t.co/bIVF3lGJDE — (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 14, 2026

Newly-appointed Pakistan T20I Sahibzada Farhan, who broke Abhishek Sharma’s world record of most runs in three-match series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, remains in the number three position with 883 points. Apart from Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, Indian vice-captain Tilak Varma also remains in the top 10 list of batters in T20I cricket.

Tilak, who will be playing a home game in Hyderabad on Wednesday, rose up one place to 9th position with 731 points.

Axar Patel slips two places in ICC T20I bowling rankings

But while the batters made gains, all-rounder and left-arm spinner Axar Patel fell a couple of places in the ICC rankings for T20I bowlers. The Delhi Capitals captain is now in 9th position with 649 points. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan retains the top spot in the ranking with 720 points while Australian leggie Adam Zampa rose up one place to second with 700 points.

Meanwhile, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood, who did the damage on the final day by claiming career-best figures of 6 for 49 against South Africa in the first Test in Durban, saw him move up two spots to seventh overall on the list for Test bowlers that is still led by teammate Mitchell Starc.

The Delhi Capitals left-arm pacer had his lead at the top reduced to just four rating points on New Zealand pacer Matt Henry despite three wickets in that Durban Test, while South Africa will be buoyed by the successful return of Anrich Nortje as he re-enters the rankings for Test bowlers in 34th position following his first red-ball contest in more than three years.