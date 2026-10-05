IND vs WI 2026 T20: Asian Games gold medallist begin five-match series in Lucknow, Full Squads, Schedule, TV Timings, Live streaming details

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will begin a five-match T20I series against West Indies at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, October 6.

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Shreyas Iyer's Team India won gold medal at Asian Games 2026 last week. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026: Just days after the end of three-match ODI series which was won by hosts Team India 2-1, they will begin a five-match T20I series against two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. India will look to continue their winning run in the T20I format of the game, having won 9 out of their last 10 matches en route to winning the gold medal at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya last week.

Shreyas Iyer began his tenure as Indian T20I captain with back-to-back series losses against Ireland and England earlier this year. Since then the T20 World Cup champions have defeated Zimbabwe and Afghanistan with 3-0 margins and then easily defeated Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 semifinal and final.

Shai Hope’s West Indies, on the other hand, have played in only one T20I series against Sri Lanka at home since the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in February-March this year. The Windies managed to beat Sri Lanka in the three-match series 2-1 and had reached Super 8 stages in the T20 World Cup 2026 as well.

The Indian side will feature majority of the players who took part in the Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya barring Jasprit Bumrah. They will have a few additions in their squad with Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy along with Kuldeep Yadav joining from the ODI series squad.

Captain Shreyas Iyer will also have the likes of Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav at his disposal as new-ball bowlers apart from Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been forced to retain in-form batter Amir Jangoo with youngster Jewel Andrew injuring his hand in the third and final ODI match in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Jangoo’s T20I record currently stands at 163 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 120.74.

Aakash Chopra has made his picks! Here’s the Team India XI he believes can take on the West Indies in the 1st T20I! Watch #INDvWI | 1st T20I TUE, 6th OCT, 6 PM https://t.co/HEfuZf0XTW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 4, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series…

When will India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series begin?

The India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series will begin on Tuesday, October 6.

Where will India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series begin?

The India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series will begin at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What is the schedule of India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series?

The India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series is the following…

1st T20I – Lucknow on October 6

2nd T20I – Ranchi on October 9

3rd T20I – Indore on October 11

4th T20I – Hyderabad on October 14

5th T20I – Bengaluru on October 17

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series will be available LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

When can I watch live streaming of India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app.

India vs West Indies 2026 T20I series Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir

West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo