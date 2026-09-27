IND vs WI, 1st ODI 2026: Greenfields International Stadium pitch report, Thiruvananthapuram weather forecast

A warm and sunny afternoon awaits as India host the West Indies for a three-match ODI series starting today in Thiruvananthapuram. Get the preview, pitch report and weather forecast

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India's Virat Kohli with captain Shubman Gill during the first ODI match between India and England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

It’s the day that everyone had been waiting for as India welcome the West Indies for a three-match ODI series in the build up to the ICC Cricket World Cup next year, but the bigger talking points are the returns of two former captains, now chasing the same dream, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both of them will return to action for the first time since July 19 as the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram gears up for the series opener.

These two have been the catalysts for the team’s success over the past years yet the ODI world title has been a major missing. India is waiting for a third star on the badge and it’s been 15 years, the same time as when Virat Kohli won his first major silverware with the senior team.

But the same can’t be said about Rohit Sharma who nearly had the trophy on his hand three years ago as the captain but fate had other plans. Now he has only one objective to fulfill for which his preparations are underway and this series against the West Indies will pretty much set the tone for him and the team ahead of a tough route forward.

Greenfield Stadium pitch report

The venue has hosted only two ODIs so far with the results even between teams batting first and chasing. The average first-innings score at the ground is 247 but the number does not fully reflect the batting conditions.

India posted 390/5 against Sri Lanka in 2023 with the star man Virat Kohli scoring 166 and Shubman Gill smashing 116. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for just 73. India also chased down 105 against West Indies at the same venue in 2018.

The pitch is expected to offer some help to fast bowlers with the new ball, especially in the opening overs. Batters could find it easier once they settle in and get used to the pace of the surface. The ball can also grip slightly as the innings progresses, bringing spinners into the game.

Due to the limited ODI history at the venue, there is no clear advantage to batting or bowling first. Both options have produced a win. However, with the possibility of some movement early on, captains could prefer to bowl first and make use of the conditions before batting becomes easier.

Thiruvananthapuram weather

Thiruvananthapuram is expected to remain hot and humid, with temperatures around 30-33 degree Celsius during the day. There is also a chance of rain although the latest forecast suggests the probability is relatively low on Sunday. A brief spell of rain before India’s practice session on Friday had already raised some concern but the conditions are expected to see a full game.

Squads