IND vs WI 2026 1st T20I, Lucknow Weather Updates: Will rain and thunderstorm wash out first game of series

Rain and wet weather had affected training session of India and West Indies ahead of the 1st T20I match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

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Rain and thunderstorms could affect first India vs West Indies T20I match at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I: World champions Team India will begin a five-match T20I series West Indies at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer’s side will be hoping for clear weather and skies after rain had followed them around Japan during majority of their campaign in the Asian Games 2026.

But unfortunately for the Indian cricket fans, there is more rain and bad weather predicted for the 1st T20I match in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. According to the MET department predictions, Lucknow may witness a couple of showers late on Tuesday morning after a humid start to the day.

The MET department are predicting around 68 per cent possibility of rain on Tuesday and around 41 per cent chances of thunderstorms in the city. A total of 5.7mm of rain are being predicted for Tuesday which can be a spoiler for Indian cricket fans in the first T20I against the West Indies.

There is also expected to be around 79 per cent cloud cover on Tuesday. The humidity is also predicted to be quite high, around 79 per cent.

Check Lucknow Weather Updates for India vs West Indies 1st T20I HERE…

By evening, ahead of the toss around 630pm IST, the temperature should come down to around 25 degrees Celsius with around 44 per cent cloud cover. The chances of rain will also come down to only 10 per cent in the evening.

Going by the weather prediction, we might have a delayed toss or start to the game if the outfield at the Ekana Stadium are affected due to rain.

Red and black soil mix pitch in Lucknow

The 1st T20I between India and West Indies is set to be played on pitch No. 5 at the venue, which is a mix of red and black soil. The track at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow was full of runs in the IPL 2026 season and both teams should expect more of the same on Tuesday as well.

However, the rain around Lucknow had affected the practice session of both India and West Indies ahead of the match on Monday evening – both teams having to curtail their training.

Fans will be hoping that the rain remains clear for majority of the evening so that 20 overs of play can be completed by both sides on Tuesday.