India vs West Indies 5th T20I Bengaluru Weather Report: Rain threat looms over series decider at Chinnaswamy

IND vs WI 5th T20I Weather: Rain threat looms over series decider in Bengaluru. Check Bengaluru weather forecast, pitch report and latest updates.

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India vs West Indies 5th T20I Bengaluru Weather Report: Rain threat looms over series decider at Chinnaswamy (Photo: X)

India and West Indies will fight for the series trophy in the fifth and final T20I at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday with the five-match series tied at 2-2. But the weather could play a big factor with forecasts calling for a chance of rain around the scheduled start time.

India will aim to finish the series with a win at home, while West Indies will look to complete a comeback after levelling the contest. With the Chinnaswamy Stadium known for its batting-friendly surface and short boundaries, a full match could produce another high-scoring contest.

Read more: Morne Morkel flags mental fatigue in Indian camp amid packed schedule and asks for more patience with bowlers

Bengaluru weather forecast for India vs West Indies 5th T20I

The India Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy skies, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers possible during the day. A thunderstorm and lightning warning has also been issued. Temperatures are expected to remain between 20 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Rain could arrive before the match gets underway. AccuWeather forecasts a 71 per cent chance of rain at 5 PM, while other forecasts put the possibility of rain between 53 and 69 per cent around the scheduled 7 PM start.

These predictions mean that showers could delay the toss or interrupt play. However, the forecast does not confirm the match will be washed out and conditions could change as the evening approaches.

Will rain affect the match at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

It is slightly tougher to predict the conditions as Chinnaswamy Stadium has not hosted an international game since October 2024. The pitch is flat on the ground and short on the boundary and is normally a good one for the batters.

Humidity could also be a factor, with levels expected to reach around 85 per cent. If the match goes ahead, dew later in the evening could make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball, especially for the team bowling second.

The stadium is equipped with an advanced drainage system, which could help ground staff prepare the playing area after rainfall. However, the amount and timing of any showers will determine how quickly play can begin or resume.

India may make changes for series decider

India could consider bringing back wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who missed the last two matches. His control in the middle overs could be useful against West Indies captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford, the leading run-scorers in the series with 261 and 221 runs respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also joined the squad as cover after Arshdeep Singh took a blow to his bowling shoulder. The experienced pacer knows the Bengaluru ground well from his IPL days with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

India’s updated T20I squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.